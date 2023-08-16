McLaren Supercar Owner Crashes £550,000 Vehicle Just Two Months After Purchase

In a regrettable turn of events, the owner of a recently purchased McLaren supercar crashed the £550,000 vehicle a mere two months after acquiring it. The high-speed sports car, capable of reaching speeds of 205mph and accelerating from 0 to 60mph in just three seconds, collided with a Dacia Sandero before careening over a road island and ultimately striking a bollard.

The crash, which occurred in Maceió, Brazil, on the evening of August 11th, resulted in significant damage to the supercar. One wheel detached from the vehicle during the impact, scattering various pieces of the expensive car across the road.

The McLaren Artura, imported from the UK by dealership owner Galbinha Accioly, was delivered with £157,200 (approximately BRL 1 million) worth of accessories, making the total cost around £550,200 (BRL 3.5 million). The car had been brand new at the time of delivery, making the crash all the more unfortunate.

The 46-year-old owner of the McLaren was hospitalized following the accident, sustaining injuries including whiplash and a head injury. Due to the extent of the damage, the car will need to be transported around 1,500 miles to São Paulo for repairs, as there isn’t an accredited workshop in Maceió equipped to handle the repairs for the Artura model.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, shedding light on the events leading up to the unfortunate accident.