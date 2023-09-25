“Remarkable” Baby Born with 26 Fingers and Toes Hailed as Reincarnation of Hindu Goddess

A truly extraordinary baby has entered the world with a total of 26 fingers and toes.

This remarkable little girl possesses seven digits on each of her tiny hands and an additional six dainty toes on each of her feet. Her parents chose to name her after the Hindu goddess Dholagarh Devi, whose temple is located near the baby’s birthplace in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India. Statues of this deity depict her as a young girl with multiple arms.

The baby girl has a medical condition known as polydactyly, a genetic anomaly that leads to extra digits. Her father, Gopal Bhattacharya, serves as a head constable for the Central Reserve Police Force in Bharatpur.

Doctors at the Kaman CHC 1 Hospital have reassured the family, stating that the baby’s condition does not pose any risk to her health. Dr. BS Soni explained, “It is nothing but a genetic anomaly, and the baby is healthy.” He added, “There is no harm of any kind in having 26 digits.”

The baby’s mother, Sarju Bhattacharya, age 25, described her daughter’s birth as a “remarkable gift.” Her uncle expressed the family’s joy, saying, “We are elated that our sister gave birth to a special child. She is the incarnation of Dholagarh Devi by having 26 fingers.”

Reports indicate that other mothers in the maternity ward regarded the baby as a goddess, seeking blessings from the infant with reverent gestures. News of the child’s birth drew a large crowd to the hospital, with many locals hoping to catch a glimpse of the newborn.

Polydactyly is a congenital condition that affects approximately one in every 1,000 births. During the early stages of development, a child’s hand initially resembles a paddle before eventually transforming into separate fingers. Under certain circumstances, a single finger has the ability to divide again, resulting in the growth of an additional digit.