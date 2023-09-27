Father Tragically Drowns While Attempting to Rescue Son in Reservoir

A devastating incident occurred when a father drowned in a reservoir while making a desperate effort to save his son’s life.

The tragic incident took place as Paulo Augusto Bamberg, 26, and his family were having a day of fun on a pedalo. Shockingly, the pedalo suddenly capsized, leaving the family in a state of horror.

After Paulo failed to resurface from the water, his alert father, Adelar Bamberg, 55, also known as Tito, bravely jumped into the reservoir to save his son. However, the family’s anguish deepened when Tito also disappeared beneath the water’s surface.

Firefighters and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to Entre-Rios, near Porto Lucena, Brazil, on Friday, September 22nd. The reservoir is located on a rural property owned by the family.

Tito’s lifeless body was recovered from the water that night, while Paulo’s body was found several hours later in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 23rd.

Both victims were laid to rest in the local cemetery that afternoon.

The police will conduct an investigation into the incident, although it is unclear at this time whether the deaths are being considered accidental.

Paulo, a management graduate with a postgraduate degree in business auditing and forensics, was employed at the cooperative financial institution Sicredi União. His last Instagram post, dedicated to his mother, read: “Your smile is my gift, and your happiness is my priority.”

Numerous well-wishers have expressed their condolences to Paulo’s mother and Tito’s wife, Marines, on social media. Paula wrote, “Beloved Mari! There are no words, only a plea for God to have mercy on your pain and provide you with comfort and strength, dear! Only He can give us strength at this moment! And now your angels! From above, they too will send you strength along with memories and love! We are with you.”