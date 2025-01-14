Student Who Delivers Ambulances to War Zones Launches Glasgow Festival for 15,000 People

A student known for driving ambulances to war-torn regions such as Ukraine and Gaza is set to host a family-friendly festival in Glasgow for 15,000 attendees on 2 August 2025.

Fun For Life Fest, organised by Umran Ali Javaid, is described as a festival filled with fun, kindness, and entertainment. A portion of the event’s profits will fund the delivery of 15 second-hand ambulances to countries in need, with plans to donate an electric ambulance to a UK care home.

The festival will feature a main stage hosting performers and comedians, with the full line-up to be announced soon. There will also be a sports section, including an influencer football match, alongside opportunities for guests to participate in various sports. Families can enjoy a storytelling area for adults and children and an outdoor cinema for a more relaxed experience.

Attendees will also have access to limited spaces for activities such as yoga classes, workshops, painting, and jewellery making, all included in the ticket price. These spaces can be booked in advance online at www.funforlifefest.com on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place at Tollcross Park, known for its stunning rose garden and historical significance as a former venue for large concerts. The park is well-suited for this scale of activity and offers excellent transport links, with Carntyne train station just a few minutes away.

Umran Ali Javaid, who was awarded Most Inspirational Student by the Association of Event Management Education (AEME) last year, has delivered over 40 ambulances to areas in need. A recent graduate of Glasgow Caledonian University with a first-class honours degree in International Tourism and Event Management, he is currently completing his master’s degree in the same field.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the event, Umran said: “I’m really excited to showcase this festival which will be innovative, great value for money and a memorable experience for all ages. We have an excellent team of professionals and partners working with us who have decades of event experience and aim to deliver the festival to a high standard.”

He added: “The festival will have a range of different artists and activities so there will be lots to do. There will also be an immersive experience section and a drone light show towards the end of the festival. Another positive aspect is that some of the profits of our business will be used to deliver 15 ambulances to many countries around the world including an electric ambulance to a UK care home. This will allow us to put kindness in the heart of our business. The ambulances are not a big deal as hundreds of thousands still need help but at least they can make a little difference and hopefully save some civilian lives.”

“I’ve put my two passions together to create this festival which will be a safe space for families and friends so they can enjoy a memorable experience together and deliver ambulances on a larger scale.”