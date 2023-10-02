UFO Spotted at Ancient Mayan Temple Where Star Wars Movie Was Filmed

A tourist unknowingly captured a photograph of a UFO hovering behind an ancient Mayan temple that served as a filming location for a Star Wars movie.

The tourist, Otto Arriaga, discovered the possible flying saucer in his photographs while editing them at home, unaware of its presence at the historical site.

At the time, Otto was visiting the Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site nestled in the Guatemalan jungle. This archaeological site, constructed by the pre-Columbian Maya civilization in 732 AD, encompasses the ruins of the ancient city of Tikal.

Situated in the expansive Maya Forest, which stretches into neighbouring Mexico and Belize, Tikal is considered one of the most significant archaeological complexes left behind by the Mayans. It was famously used as a filming location for the planet Yavin 4 in “Star Wars: A New Hope.” The fictional planet also appears in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

During his visit to Tikal Temple I, also known as the Temple of the Great Jaguar, Otto inadvertently captured what appears to be an alien craft in the background.

The photograph was shared by his relative, Andres Arriaga, along with the message: “This photo was taken in Tikal with a shutter speed of 1/60th of a second. Although it is a speed at which objects can still appear despite their speed, the formation we see at such an important archaeological site is very curious.”

Otto responded, saying, “I took this photo, and I really didn’t notice anything at the time, but in editing, I spotted this. I am quite sceptical, so I’ll leave it to your discretion. If there is an expert here, I can send the untouched photo for more in-depth analysis.”

The image appears to depict a disc-shaped flying object behind Tikal Temple I.

One local commented, “The creators are coming.”

Another remarked, “People are obsessed with UFOs; sometimes, I think the famous photographs are manipulated, or it could be that the aliens want to be in the photo. Events of this type are supposed to happen without warning, and there is no time to take out a camera.”

Kevin jokingly wrote, “They look very new. It’s a rebel ship returning from destroying the Death Star.”

In keeping with the Star Wars theme, Julio quipped, “It’s the Millennium Falcon returning to Yavin.”

William suggested, “It’s a hawk, and since the camera has a fault, it captured it in the shape of a UFO.”