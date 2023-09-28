Mechanics Discover Eight-Foot Boa Constrictor in Car Engine

Mechanics were in for a heart-pounding surprise when they opened the hood of a Ford Focus and stumbled upon an eight-foot-long albino boa constrictor hiding in the engine.

The unsettling discovery occurred as the mechanics were preparing to work on the car. Upon spotting the unexpected reptilian guest, they promptly closed the hood and called for expert assistance.

Local animal handler Russell Cavender, known as the ‘Snake Chaser,’ answered the call to deal with the uninvited passenger. Onlookers at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, documented the unusual rescue operation on their mobile phones.

The snake, reluctant at first, eventually cooperated and was successfully extracted from the car’s engine on September 26.

Russell Cavender shared his surprise, stating, “I have found many, many things underneath the hood of cars—possums, squirrels, rats, and several snakes, but never an eight-foot albino boa constrictor.” He added, “I’d say a pretty interesting morning. It was under the hood of a Ford Focus.”

After the snake was captured, the mechanics contacted the car’s owner, who claimed to have no knowledge of how the snake ended up in the vehicle. Russell Cavender is currently attempting to locate the snake’s rightful owner.

Locals expressed a mix of amazement and concern on social media, with some describing it as an “interesting morning at work” and others sympathizing with the snake’s search for warmth.

Boa constrictors, native to Central and South America, are non-venomous snakes known for their constricting abilities. According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, they can grow up to 13 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds. Snakes occasionally seek refuge in car engines for warmth or protection from predators, making these surprise encounters relatively common.