A Glimpse Inside Suzanne Somers’ Former Home as She Sadly Passes Away at 76 After Battling Cancer

Following the heart-wrenching news of beloved actress Suzanne Somers’ passing at the age of 76 after a decade-long battle with breast cancer, photographs of her former home have been shared with the public.

Suzanne Somers, best known for her iconic role as Chrissy Snow on the hit TV show “Three’s Company” in 1977, leaves behind her husband, Alan Hamel, aged 87, and their son, Bruce Somers Jr. The couple, who tied the knot in 1977, enjoyed over four decades of happiness in their cherished California desert estate before selling the property in 2021, as Top 10 Real Estate reported.

Suzanne was known to have played a significant role in designing the home herself, drawing inspiration from the Michelin-starred restaurant L’Oustau de Baumanière in France. The estate is nestled into the rugged terrain of Mesa Canyon, and much of its design incorporates the surrounding natural beauty.

The property comprises five separate structures and over 7,280 square feet across 28 acres. The primary residence boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a spacious dining room accommodating up to 24 guests, a two-room kitchen, a generous pantry, and a wine cellar. The stone guest house features four additional bedrooms and five wood-burning fireplaces, creating cosy, relaxing spaces.

Embracing the natural landscape, an expansive outdoor arena has been sculpted into the mountainside, providing seating for up to 50 guests. The courtyard is a true oasis with a dance floor, two pools, a spa, and a captivating natural waterfall.

Nestled in a secluded corner of the property, an outdoor claw-foot bathtub offers serene views of the rocky landscape, inviting guests to unwind and soak in its luxurious bubbles. An old-fashioned cable car grants access to various parts of the estate, affording guests leisurely rides with stunning views of the surroundings.

Suzanne bid farewell to her cherished home in 2021 but continued to reside in Palm Springs. Her family will hold a private burial ceremony next week and a memorial service scheduled for November to honour her memory.

