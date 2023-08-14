A Vintage Gem: Former Residence of Renowned American Baseball Player Sad Sam Jones Now Available at an Astounding Value

The pages of history come alive as the remarkable abode of the celebrated American baseball luminary, Sad Sam Jones, graces the real estate market—an offering that defies convention in terms of its price.

In the annals of baseball lore, Sad Sam Jones carved his name in letters of gold, a maestro of the field since 1914. The sobriquet “Sad Sam” was conferred upon him, an epithet emblematic of his visage of perpetual contemplation on the field.

Today, the mantle of his legacy finds embodiment in a home—a residence adorned with fragments of its 1939 origins. This treasure trove now beckons at an astonishingly affordable price of £148,000 ($189,000).

Emanating an aura of timeless grandeur, the property sprawls across 2,900 square feet, cascading across three captivating tiers.

Upon crossing the threshold, a vestibule of opulence unfurls—a grand foyer converging with a reception realm, a harbinger of the treasures that await within.

The expanse of the living room unfurls grandly, a portal crowned by a majestic archway entrance. An exquisitely rendered gas log fireplace graces the ambiance, an idyllic companion during winter’s embrace.

Traversing leftward from the foyer, the opulent journey extends into a dining sanctuary and a culinary canvas. The kitchen, replete with its original cabinetry, enters a harmonious dialogue with modern countertops—a synergy of eras united.

Embarking upon the second tier of this living tableau, a trio of generously proportioned bedrooms and a single resplendent bathroom grace the domain. The master suite emerges as an oasis of opulence, accompanied by a dressing expanse and a walk-in wardrobe—bestowing upon it the title of the ideal morning haven.

A hidden realm within—an attic adorned with stately hardwood floors—stands ready to be woven into the narrative. This space, cavernous in its embrace, provides an avenue for storage or the canvas for two additional bedrooms, a sanctuary of possibilities.

A descent into the nether realms of the abode unveils the charm of French doors opening to a secluded patio, a haven tailored for moments of repose amidst the warmth of summer.

The basement—home to a capacious family enclave—unfolds its charm. Laminate flooring and panelled walls, in symphony with a homely wood-burning fireplace, coalesce to create an inviting ambiance.

This gem, an embodiment of 84 years of history, unfurls its dimensions to encompass not only a commodious garage but also a sprawling backyard—an ode to outdoor splendour.

Nestled in the village of Woodsfield, Ohio, US, this historic dwelling enshrines a bygone era—a water well harkening back to the days antecedent to the advent of city water.

The epochal offering finds its locus within the purview of SpecialFinds.com, an invitation extended at $189,000 (£148,000)—a window into the past, a haven for the present, and an investment in a storied future.