Glenham Property Management , an independent Edinburgh based letting agent, is celebrating an impressive milestone after achieving a decade of consecutive recognition at one of the UK’s most prestigious property industry awards.

Glenham Property Management was awarded Silver for letting agents in Scotland, at the 23rd annual ESTAS Customer Service Awards , the most prestigious awards in the UK property sector. The winners were announced by the country’s favourite TV property presenter, Phil Spencer, at the Grosvenor House in London, in front of 1,100 of the UK’s leading property professionals.

This marks the 10th consecutive year Glenham Property Management has been recognised at the ESTAS Awards, maintaining an impressive record of winning either Gold or Silver every year.

The achievement represents much more than a collection of individual awards. It reflects a sustained commitment to delivering consistently high standards of customer service, building long-standing relationships and providing landlords and tenants with the personal attention and support they deserve.

What makes the ESTAS Awards particularly meaningful is that the results are determined by genuine customer feedback rather than an independent judging panel. This year’s awards were calculated from more than 300,000 customer review ratings, recognising agencies that consistently deliver positive experiences for their clients.

Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 addressed the audience: “ESTAS Awards are so unique. There are no judging panels, no polished submissions, no mystery shops. Just real people, giving real feedback, at the end of real transactions. It’s as pure as any awards can be.”

Estate and letting agents were recognised in regions and counties around the UK. National Grand Prix Awards were also announced for the Best Single Agent Office in the UK in sales and lettings.

Simon Brown, Founder of The ESTAS said: “In a world increasingly obsessed with artificial intelligence and algorithms, it’s easy to forget that the property industry is, and always will be, a people business. Technology may help us streamline processes, crunch data, and even predict the market, but it can’t replace empathy, trust, or the human touch that defines our profession which is what The ESTAS Awards are all about.”

Miles Gilham, Managing Director of Glenham Property Management said: “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 10 consecutive winning years at the ESTAS Awards. To have achieved the Gold or Silver award every year over the past decade is a fantastic accomplishment for our business and something we certainly don’t take for granted.

Customer service has always been at the heart of what we do. We believe in providing a personal service, building relationships based on trust and communication, and maintaining those standards.

I would like to thank all our landlords and tenants who have taken the time to share their experiences, and of course our team, whose dedication and hard work make this possible. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing that standard of service for many years to come.”

For Glenham Property Management, the 2026 Silver award marks another year of success, but more importantly, celebrates ten years of consistency, commitment and recognition from its clients.