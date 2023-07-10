Experience the Flintstone Era: Stay in a Complete Replica of the Flintstone Family Home, Complete with the Flintmobile

Transport yourself back to the Stone Age and indulge in a magical overnight stay in the renowned Flintstone family home. This remarkable three-bedroom cabin, meticulously crafted to replicate the iconic residence of Fred and Wilma, offers an enchanting opportunity to bring the animated world of the beloved 1960s cartoon to life.

Join baby Pebbles and engage with the delightful neighbors, Barney, Betty, and Bamm-Bamm Rubble, as you embark on a real-life reenactment of the prehistoric comedy. Step outside and marvel at the Flintmobile, ingeniously powered by foot propulsion, enabling you to imaginatively traverse the streets of 4,000 B.C.

Pebble Cottage, accommodating up to eight people, presents an array of amenities, including a dining room, living room, fireplace, two bathrooms, and a charming terrace. Spanning two levels, this themed cabin flawlessly captures the essence of the iconic TV show, evoking memories of the 1994 live-action film adaptation of The Flintstones, featuring the talents of John Goodman as Fred and Elizabeth Taylor as Wilma.

Venturing outdoors, you will discover a functional grill, ideal for hosting grand barbecues and gatherings around the inviting fireplace. Situated in Maxamitla, Jalisco, Mexico, this unique abode finds its place at the heart of the Magic Town, conveniently positioned for exploring local attractions such as the La Zanja Gardens, the El Salto waterfall, and an array of other captivating amenities.

The cost of this extraordinary experience is reported to be $4,000 for a two-night stay from Monday to Thursday, or $5,000 for a weekend getaway spanning two nights. To secure your reservation, kindly contact 33 3498 6497.

Embark on a nostalgic journey and embrace the opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of The Flintstones. This unforgettable experience promises to transport you to a bygone era, where laughter and adventure await at every turn.