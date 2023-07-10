Explorer Uncovers Abandoned Mansion Worth £3m, Revealing Enigmatic Basement PIT

In an extraordinary find, a deserted mansion, boasting an enigmatic suede pit concealed in its basement, has been discovered by professional urban explorer Dave, widely recognized as Freaktography in the online sphere, where he commands a following of 83,800 subscribers on YouTube. Situated in an otherwise prosperous neighbourhood, the property is estimated to be valued at £3m ($5m CAD).

Despite the neglect it has suffered, the mansion still exudes a certain grandeur, albeit with peculiar details. Upon entering through the ornate double doors, visitors are greeted by an elongated hallway that leads to a spacious living room adorned with a fireplace. Intriguingly, at the centre of the room, a solitary lawnmower sits, an unexpected sight.

Curiously, one of the bathrooms displays splatters resembling blood on the sink, mirror, and floor.

“I explored this magnificent abandoned property, capturing its allure and faded grandeur,” shared Dave in an interview with NeedToKnow.co.uk. “The solarium was delightful, bathed in natural light.”

He continued, “However, water damage has taken its toll on the ceiling. The house will likely be demolished, making way for a new construction spanning up to 6,000 square feet. Interestingly, the neighbouring property spans 9,000 square feet and was sold for $10,000,000 in 2021.”

This captivating property is located in the Greater Toronto area of Canada.

As Dave delved deeper into his exploration, he uncovered captivating features such as a solarium, swimming pool, walk-in wardrobe, and a library. In the basement, an intriguing hidden room emerged, housing a shallow pit lined with suede fabric.

The function of this pit remains a mystery, with Dave speculating that it may have served as a playpen for children.

Dave documented his findings in a YouTube video, which has already amassed over 3,500 views.

One viewer commented, “That sunken area appears to be a conversation pit, a popular design feature in the 1960s and 1970s.”

Another viewer, Susan, playfully remarked, “I guess the carpet grew tall, so they had to tend to it with the lawnmower, lol.” [sic]

A different perspective was offered by someone who suggested, “It could have been a hot tub area in the basement.”

Expressing their impressions, a viewer named Suzanne stated, “The house seems rather dated considering its supposed ‘price point.’ The layout and mix of details are peculiar, with certain rooms lacking ample natural light. Overall, it appears somewhat cramped, and the enigmatic room downstairs poses a puzzle.”

Adding to the discussion, Will exclaimed, “It’s worth watching—I’m genuinely surprised that looters haven’t ravaged the mansion.” [sic]

The abandoned mansion, with its concealed mysteries and faded grandeur, continues to intrigue those who have caught a glimpse of its captivating story.