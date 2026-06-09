Housing Safety Expert Danny Bird Partners with Awaab Comply as Strategic Advisor

LONDON, UK, June 9, 2026 – Awaab Comply has appointed respected housing professional Danny Bird as Strategic Advisor and Ambassador as it continues to help housing providers prepare for the introduction of Awaab’s Law.

Danny will play a key role in raising awareness of the legislation and supporting landlords as they respond to new compliance requirements. His work will centre on industry education, stakeholder engagement and sharing effective approaches to managing damp, mould and other housing hazards.

With a background spanning social housing leadership, asset management and operational improvement, Danny has established himself as a leading Repairs and Property Safety Consultant. He has led complex housing operations, overseen large multidisciplinary teams and delivered transformation programmes that have improved compliance and resident outcomes.

A regular speaker at housing sector events, Danny is recognised for his expertise in Awaab’s Law, damp and mould management and HHSRS compliance. He has worked with six major housing providers to design and implement damp and mould strategies that improve standards, support compliance and deliver better experiences for residents.

His consultancy work is complemented by specialist training programmes that help organisations build the skills, behaviours and processes needed for lasting improvement.

Simon Redfearn, Owner of Redfearn Experts and Awaab Comply, said: “We are delighted to welcome Danny to Awaab Comply. His practical knowledge and passion for improving housing standards will make a significant contribution to our work.

“The sector is entering a period of important change, and organisations need access to reliable expertise. Danny will help us provide the guidance and support needed to prepare for Awaab’s Law with confidence.”

Danny Bird said: “The housing sector has an important opportunity to improve standards through the implementation of Awaab’s Law. While progress is already underway, there is still a need to help organisations understand the practical steps required to achieve compliance.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with Simon and the wider Awaab Comply team to support housing providers with practical advice, shared learning and effective solutions that contribute to safer homes.”

The appointment highlights Awaab Comply’s dedication to helping housing providers navigate regulatory change through expert insight, innovation and education.