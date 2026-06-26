Industry urged to rethink safety planning for occupied homes

Timberwise Managing Director says contractors need to prepare earlier to reduce risks for residents and the public

A senior figure in the UK property care industry is warning that too many contractors fail to put adequate safety measures in place before starting work inside occupied buildings. George Edwards, Managing Director of Timberwise, believes planning ahead is critical to safeguarding residents, vulnerable occupants and anyone who could be affected during treatment works.

Edwards says working in homes and businesses where people remain present is very different from operating on a conventional building site.

“The mistake most contractors make is thinking about safety once they are already inside,” said Edwards. “By then, you are already behind. In occupied properties, we are working around people’s lives, which means the planning has to happen before anything comes off the van.”

He explains that while construction workers expect hazards, homeowners, office staff and visitors often have little awareness of the risks created by specialist property treatments.

To minimise those risks, Edwards believes companies should plan access routes, contain dust and debris, secure equipment between shifts and communicate clearly with customers before work begins.

“The client should know before drilling starts, not when it does,” he said. “Whoever is living in that property should not be worse off for the fact that we were there.”

Looking after vulnerable residents

According to Edwards, contractors should immediately reassess their plans whenever they discover someone vulnerable is living in the property.

“The first time you walk into a property and realise there is someone vulnerable living there, it changes how you think about everything,” he said.

He says this could include elderly residents, children, people with health conditions or even pets, all of whom may require additional precautions throughout the project.

Thinking beyond the customer

Edwards also believes contractors have a duty to consider the safety of neighbours and pedestrians.

“Most people do not think about the person walking past on the pavement outside,” he said.

Whether transporting chemicals or managing waste materials, he says businesses should ensure their work does not create unnecessary risks for anyone nearby.

Timberwise provides damp proofing, timber treatment and structural waterproofing services throughout the UK, with additional guidance available through its website.