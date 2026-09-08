Mansfield Homeowners Told To Resolve Shared Roof Ownership Before Calling A Contractor

Older semi-detached homes across Mansfield are entering a period when roof repairs are becoming more common, but homeowners who bought former council properties through Right to Buy could face an additional complication. Roofing responsibility may be shared with a neighbouring property, so owners are being urged to confirm the legal position before arranging work or accepting quotations.

Roof Repairs Mansfield, which operates across Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and nearby coalfield communities, says uncertainty about the dividing line between adjoining properties is a regular source of delays.

The district contains large numbers of homes constructed between the 1930s and 1970s. Many were built in groups using identical designs, roof pitches and tile types, particularly in areas developed alongside the mining industry. As individual properties were later sold under Right to Buy, the houses acquired separate ownership while some roofing arrangements remained shared.

“You get called to a leak at number 42 and the water is tracking in under a ridge that 42 and 44 own half of each,” said Chris of Roof Repairs Mansfield. “One side is private, one side is still council. The private owner wants it done this week. The council has a repairs process and a waiting list. Nobody is being difficult. They just answer to different systems, and the water carries on coming in while that gets worked out.”

The firm recommends establishing the ownership boundary before requesting repair prices. Homeowners can begin by checking their deeds and Land Registry title plan, then ask the roofing contractor to quote for the area they are responsible for. Where two roof sections meet, the quotation should also make clear how the junction will be sealed and finished.

“Check your deeds or your Land Registry title plan first, then ask the roofer to price your half on its own, with a proper cut and edge detail where the two roofs meet,” the firm said. “It costs more than doing the pair together. It also means nothing you have paid for is sitting waiting on somebody else’s decision.”

Further guidance on ownership of roofs on former council properties in Mansfield has been published by Roof Repairs Mansfield.

The tiles underneath

The timing of the warning is linked partly to the age of the roofs themselves. Concrete interlocking tiles became a common choice for council and speculative housing from the 1950s onwards and can provide roughly 30 to 60 years of service.

Rather than suddenly failing, many older tiles gradually deteriorate. Their outer surface can erode, leaving the material underneath more exposed to moisture. Water penetration, frost and continued weathering can then cause sections of tile to break down. Since whole estates were often completed during the same period, problems can appear across several neighbouring properties at once.

The 2021 Census recorded 11.9% of Mansfield households as council renters. Nottinghamshire recorded 8.4%, while the figure for England was 8.3%. Right to Buy homes that have subsequently become privately owned are not included in the current council-rented figures, meaning the historical influence of council housebuilding on Mansfield’s housing stock is larger than those percentages suggest.

Roof Repairs Mansfield publishes guide prices for common roofing work, including examples covering the types of properties found across the district.

The organisation homeowners can no longer find

Homeowners investigating possible mining subsidence may also encounter a change in the name of the organisation responsible for dealing with these claims. The Coal Authority became the Mining Remediation Authority in November 2024.

The organisation continues to have responsibilities under the Coal Mining Subsidence Act 1991, including dealing with qualifying damage caused by coal mining subsidence. Homeowners can submit a damage notice and have the circumstances investigated without paying to make the claim.

Deep mining in the Mansfield area ended in the early 1990s. Sherwood Colliery in Mansfield Woodhouse closed in January 1992. However, the end of mining does not necessarily mean all ground movement above former workings stops immediately.

Some problems can become visible around the roof. These may include a chimney stack that has shifted, a ridge that has opened, stepped cracks in brickwork beneath the eaves or doors that begin catching on one side of the property.

“People hear subsidence and picture the house sinking into a hole,” Chris said. “Most of what we see is a stack that has moved half an inch and taken the flashing with it. It presents as a leak. It gets repaired as a leak. And if the cause was genuinely mining related, that homeowner has paid for work the Mining Remediation Authority would have covered.”

What to check before winter

The firm’s recommended pre-winter inspection starts from the ground. Binoculars can help homeowners examine areas that are difficult to see clearly. A second inspection from inside the loft can be carried out during daylight with the lights switched off.

Chimneys should be checked for leaning, loose or open mortar joints and flashing that has separated from the brickwork. The ridge should follow a consistent straight line. Any dip or step may indicate deterioration of the mortar supporting it.

Older tiles may show a rough or sandy texture as their protective surface wears away. Grit appearing in the gutters can also indicate surface deterioration. Inside the loft, visible daylight or dark staining on rafters should not be ignored.

Doorstep callers

Roof Repairs Mansfield has also repeated its advice regarding unsolicited approaches from roofing contractors. The company says these can become particularly noticeable following named storms.

Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013, certain contracts agreed at a consumer’s home for more than £42 come with a 14-day cancellation right. If the trader does not provide the required cancellation information in writing, that cancellation period can potentially be extended by up to a year.

Homeowners are advised not to hand over cash upfront, to obtain a proper company address rather than relying on a mobile number and to check the business on Companies House before agreeing to any work.

Roof Repairs Mansfield says it has carried out more than 1,000 roof repairs and provides a 10-year workmanship guarantee.