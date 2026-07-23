Quiet Listings Expands Beyond Off-Market Property Following Rapid National Growth

Australian prop-tech platform Quiet Listings has expanded beyond its original focus on off-market properties to also include publicly marketed homes for sale, furthering its goal of becoming Australia’s leading unbiased and independent real estate website.

Launched in November 2025, Quiet Listings has grown rapidly in less than twelve months, now attracting more than half a million monthly property views and generating thousands of enquiries for real estate agents and private sellers across Australia each month.

, units for sale, apartments, acreage and off-market properties from thousands of property sellers across Australia. The platform now helps buyers discover a broader range of houses for sale from thousands of property sellers across Australia.

Unlike the major paid property portals, where sellers and agents can spend thousands of dollars to advertise and promote a single property, Quiet Listings does not charge buyers, sellers or real estate agents. Property sellers cannot pay for greater prominence, allowing the platform to remain independent and focused on what is most useful to buyers.

Quiet Listings also provides greater transparency around property campaigns, including how long a property has been on the market, its likely marketing price filtered range, and shows changes throughout the campaign; such as price reductions, altered sale methods and unsuccessful auction campaigns.

This information is often difficult to identify on traditional real estate portals, whose advertising-driven business models are designed primarily to promote current campaigns rather than provide buyers with a complete history of them.

“Buyers deserve more than a polished advertisement,” a Quiet Listings spokesperson said. “They should be able to understand how long a property has been listed for sale, how its price expectations have changed, and whether a campaign has previously failed. Quiet Listings provides that transparency without allowing advertising spend or commercial relationships to influence what buyers see.”

Quiet Listings will continue expanding its national property coverage and search technology as it works toward becoming Australia’s number one independent destination for discovering houses, units and other real estate for sale.