RentVault Introduces All-in-One Platform to Help UK Landlords Meet New Compliance Demands

KENT, UK. July 16th, 2026 – A new digital platform has entered the UK property market to help self-managing landlords keep pace with an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. RentVault combines compliance management, tenancy administration and financial record keeping in one system, giving landlords a central place to manage their legal responsibilities as significant legislative and tax changes take effect.

The platform enables landlords to manage certificate renewals, possession notices, tenant records and rental income without relying on multiple software packages or manual spreadsheets.

RentVault brings together compliance monitoring, Making Tax Digital reporting and legal document creation at a time when landlords are adapting to the requirements of the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, HMRC’s quarterly digital tax reporting regime and the forthcoming Private Rented Sector Database.

Recent legislative changes mean around 864,000 landlords and sole traders are now required to comply with Making Tax Digital for Income Tax. The first quarterly submission deadline is 7 August 2026, with affected landlords expected to keep digital financial records and submit quarterly summaries of income and expenses using compatible software.

The introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, which came into force on 1 May 2026, has also transformed the private rented sector by removing Section 21 no-fault evictions. Landlords must now use the appropriate Section 8 grounds when seeking possession, while the courts continue to manage increased demand ahead of the 31 July 2026 transitional deadline for outstanding Section 21 cases.

RentVault addresses these changing requirements through a single online platform. It monitors Gas Safety, EICR and EPC certificate expiry dates, sending advance reminders before renewals are due. The system also generates Section 8 possession notices across all 17 statutory grounds introduced under the Renters’ Rights Act, complete with a timestamped audit trail. In addition, landlords can produce quarterly income and expenditure reports ready for accountants or import into software such as Xero, QuickBooks and FreeAgent.

Through Open Banking integration, the platform automatically matches incoming rent payments to tenancies and highlights overdue payments. It also includes 36 professionally prepared legal templates covering tenancy agreements, Right to Rent documentation, deposit paperwork and end-of-tenancy reports.

John Greenan, Co-Founder and CEO of RentVault, said: “Landlords are being asked to adapt to some of the biggest regulatory changes the private rented sector has seen in years.

“Between the introduction of quarterly digital tax reporting, the end of Section 21 and new compliance requirements, many self-managing landlords are juggling multiple systems and spreadsheets just to stay organised. We built RentVault to bring those essential tasks together in one place, helping landlords spend less time on administration and more time managing their properties.”

RentVault supports five different property types within a single account, including single-let properties, Houses in Multiple Occupation, Airbnb and VRBO holiday lets, overseas rental properties, and homes owned through limited companies or SPV structures.

The platform also features an AI-powered assistant named Iain, which provides landlords with straightforward answers to property management and compliance questions at any time of day.

RentVault is free to use for landlords with a single property. Paid subscriptions start from £9.99 per month, with all premium plans including a 14-day free trial that does not require a credit card

Further information is available at rentvault.co.uk.