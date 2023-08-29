Tragic Tale: Two Brothers Succumb to Cancer on Same Day, Sharing Hospital Bed

In a heartrending turn of events, two brothers have passed away from cancer on the very same day, occupying the same hospital bed within hours of each other.

Francisco Antunes Sobrinho, aged 52, and his younger sibling, Eduardo Antunes da Silveira, aged 38, both met their fates on 19 August.

The elder of the two brothers had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in May 2021, while his younger counterpart, Eduardo, received the devastating news of liver cancer just a month later.

Throughout their battles with the disease, the brothers provided unwavering support to one another. Tragically, their conditions took an unexpected downturn.

Eduardo was swiftly transferred to a nearby hospital in Santa Cruz, situated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Following a four-day stay, he breathed his last.

During this period, the younger brother, João Antunes Neto, had been engaged in a somber conversation with his family concerning funeral arrangements for Eduardo. Unexpectedly, Francisco was rushed to the same hospital, and within a matter of hours, he, too, passed away, occupying the same hospital bed where his brother had recently departed.

João, who works as a bus driver, shared his poignant perspective with local media: “Their bond was so profound that they departed from this world in the very same hospital bed. This marks one of the most intense moments of sorrow in my life and in the lives of all our family members.”

The two brothers were laid to rest at the Santa Cruz Public Cemetery, their final journeys occurring within a mere 24 hours of each other.

In recognition of this heartbreaking loss, Mayor Paulo César proclaimed an official mourning period lasting three days for the city.

The parallel passing of Francisco and Eduardo, united in life and now in death, serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond between siblings, and the profound impact of their simultaneous departure has left the community in mourning.