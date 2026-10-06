Research from Panjabi spiced rum brand DILAY 1949 finds the negroni has edged into first place in Birmingham’s Christmas cocktail searches, as espresso martini searches fall 35% and the pornstar martini climbs 45%

BIRMINGHAM, UK. October 5th, 2026 – Birmingham has a new most-searched Christmas cocktail. Analysis of Google search data by Panjabi spiced rum brand Birmingham has a new most-searched Christmas cocktail. Analysis of Google search data by Panjabi spiced rum brand DILAY 1949 shows the negroni topped Birmingham’s Christmas cocktail searches in 2025 with 4,700 searches between October and December, ahead of the pornstar martini with 4,200, the snowball with 4,040 and the espresso martini with 4,000.

It is a change at the top. In both 2023 and 2024 the espresso martini was Birmingham’s most-searched Christmas cocktail, with 6,200 searches in each year. By 2025 it had dropped to fourth, down 35%. The pornstar martini was the city’s biggest riser, up 45% from 2,900 searches in 2023, while the negroni rose 12% over the same period.

The research looked at three Christmas periods, 2023, 2024 and 2025, using searches made in October, November and December each year. It covered 32 established cocktails, from the espresso martini and the margarita to the hot toddy and the snowball, and compared Birmingham with the UK as a whole.

“We wanted to see what Britain really searches for at Christmas, and the answer surprised us. The espresso martini’s slide in Birmingham is a big change in just two years,” said Shev Dilay, Director of DILAY 1949.

The espresso martini was not the only classic to lose ground in Birmingham. Searches for the mojito fell 23% between 2023 and 2025, the pina colada fell 19% and the Long Island iced tea fell 25%. The margarita (down 7%) and the mimosa (down 8%) held up better, and the snowball edged up 4%, to 4,040 searches.

Overall, searches for the 32 cocktails fell 9% in the city between 2023 and 2025, from around 60,200 to around 55,000. Across the UK the fall was 16%, so Birmingham’s interest in Christmas cocktails has held up better than the national average.

Birmingham’s tastes also differ from the national picture. As a share of all cocktail searches, the city looks up the mojito, pina colada and daiquiri about 20% more than the UK average, with the Long Island iced tea about 18% above. The pornstar martini and snowball are also searched for more than the national average. At the other end, the hot toddy is searched for about 30% less than the UK average and the bellini about 22% less.

Across the UK, the espresso martini’s fall is even steeper. Christmas searches for the drink halved between 2023 and 2025, falling 52% from 397,000 to 193,000. In 2023 it was the clear leader, well ahead of the negroni with 269,500 searches. In 2025 the negroni was the UK’s most-searched Christmas cocktail with 231,000 searches (down 14% on 2023), ahead of the espresso martini, the aperol spritz with 180,500, the pornstar martini with 173,000 and the snowball with 172,000.

The pornstar martini was the only cocktail in the UK’s top five to grow, up 23% since 2023. The fastest risers overall were the spicy margarita, up 67% from 21,600 to 36,100 searches, and the paloma, up 50%. Alongside the espresso martini, the biggest falls were for the whiskey sour (down 33%), the daiquiri (down 29%) and the cosmopolitan (down 28%). Across all 32 cocktails, UK searches fell 16% over the two years, from around 3.17 million to around 2.66 million.