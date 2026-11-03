Oudh Shop Reports Rising UK Demand for Arabian Oud Perfume and Attar as It Expands Its Bundle and Gift Collections

Oudh Shop, a family-run UK retailer of Arabian oud perfume, attar oils and alcohol-free fragrances, has recorded a 40% rise in customer demand over the past year. Oud perfume oils and multi-bottle fragrance sets have been its two fastest-growing categories.

The growth reflects wider interest in oud across the UK, where many Western perfume houses now sell oud fragrances at premium prices. Oudh Shop was founded to make genuine Arabian oud accessible to everyday customers, rather than reserved for specialist boutiques and department stores.

Two formats have led the rise. The first is oud and musk perfume oil , also known as attar. Customers are choosing these concentrated, alcohol-free oils because they develop slowly on the skin, and many look for them as a wudu-friendly alternative to alcohol-based perfume.

The second is the bundle and gift set. Rather than committing to one full bottle, more customers are buying sets of several fragrances from a single perfume house, so they can rotate scents for different days and occasions. Anfar’s Element Edition, a three-bottle extrait collection themed around wood, sand and fire, is typical of the purchases behind this trend.

“Customers tell us they want variety without giving up authenticity,” said Shah, founder of Oudh Shop. “Sets and attar oils are outperforming single bottle purchases right now. People want to build a small collection of scents for different days, moods and occasions, and they want to know what they are buying is genuine oud, not a synthetic substitute. That is the promise we started this business on, and it has not changed as we have grown.”

Oudh Shop is an authorised retailer for Oudh Al Anfar, Anfar London and Adyan, and also stocks Ajyad and Asten. Together these brands offer more than 200 fragrances, with prices from £14.99. The business has supplied more than 6,000 customers across the UK, runs a wholesale programme for retailers and resellers, and ships internationally. UK orders over £20 qualify for free Royal Mail Tracked 24 delivery, and the shop offers a 30 day returns policy.