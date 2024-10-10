Kiwi Crew Targets Australian Market through Partnership with MegaReach Digital

Kiwi Crew, a New Zealand-owned and operated leader in custom apparel, has today announced a strategic partnership with marketing specialists MegaReach Digital, who operate in both Australia and New Zealand. This partnership represents a key move in Kiwi Crew’s plans to expand into Australia and establish a strong presence in the region. By harnessing MegaReach Digital’s expertise in the Australian market, Kiwi Crew will introduce its extensive range of custom clothing solutions to businesses and individuals across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with MegaReach Digital as we embark on this exciting chapter of growth,” said Stephanie Lee, Director of Kiwi Crew. “Their deep understanding of the Australian market and proven track record in digital marketing will be instrumental in establishing Kiwi Crew as a trusted provider of custom apparel solutions in Australia.”

Kiwi Crew offers a wide array of products and services, including:

Premium custom apparel : Corporate uniforms, sportswear, high-visibility workwear, and school uniforms, all designed with precision and customer satisfaction in mind.

: Corporate uniforms, sportswear, high-visibility workwear, and school uniforms, all designed with precision and customer satisfaction in mind. Advanced printing and branding techniques : Offering services such as Direct to Film (DTF) printing, screen printing, embroidery, and sublimation, catering to a variety of customisation requirements.

: Offering services such as Direct to Film (DTF) printing, screen printing, embroidery, and sublimation, catering to a variety of customisation requirements. Complete service: From initial design consultation and material selection to production and quality control, Kiwi Crew ensures a smooth and hassle-free process for its customers.

This new partnership will allow Kiwi Crew to capitalise on MegaReach Digital’s extensive marketing network and capabilities, aiming to broaden their reach in Australia. MegaReach Digital will lead Kiwi Crew’s marketing strategy, focusing on:

Developing and implementing targeted digital marketing campaigns

Enhancing brand visibility and online presence

Boosting customer engagement and generating new leads

“We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and contribute to the success of both companies,” said Andrew Mcleod, Director of MegaReach Digital. “Kiwi Crew’s commitment to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our values, and we are eager to help them achieve their growth objectives in both New Zealand and Australia.”

Kiwi Crew’s entry into the Australian market is a major milestone for the Auckland-based company, strengthening its position as a leading provider of custom apparel solutions. With MegaReach Digital’s support, Kiwi Crew is set to make a lasting impact in Australia and build its reputation as a reliable partner for businesses and individuals seeking top-quality custom apparel.