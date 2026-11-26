Do you know someone who wants to learn guitar? Or a maybe player who wants to learn more? Or a performer looking for the ultimate stage tool? Litejam makes learning visual, instant, and unforgettable, whilst performance mode makes it intensely watchable.

Litejam offers a quality instrument, a free lifetime learning app, and the kind of “wow” unboxing moment that gift-givers love. Litejam raised over $1 Million on the first launch and has since raised a further $600,000 from the forthcoming launch of its Acoustic Guitar and Bass versions.

This holiday season, Litejam offers a unique Christmas gift idea for anyone who is considering taking up guitar. One major brand alone sells around 500,000 guitars each year, with an estimated 45% of those going to new learners. Sadly, 90% of budding players quit within their first year. Litejam aims to change that.

Unlike traditional instruments that sit in the corner until motivation fades, Litejam instruments light the way – literally. A full-spectrum LED fretboard illuminates exact finger positions for chords, scales, arpeggios, and even songs, in real time.

Pair any Litejam with the free app (available on iOS and Android with no subscription) and the neck of the instrument becomes a living teacher. Turn the lights off and it remains a fully playable, stage-ready instrument.

In performance mode, the instruments become a great way to light up a stage show – as demonstrated here by British Power Metal legends Dragonforce, who showcased the Litejam Guitar in their latest official video for their song ‘Neverending Nightmare’.

The track has over 1 Million views so far and that number looks set to climb. It demonstrates that Litejam is also a unique performance tool as well as being a great way to start from scratch and build to a professional level, playing gigs.

Litejam blends traditional guitar craftsmanship with state-of-the-art visual learning technology, so players focus on music rather than memorization.

Everything required is in the box. Simply download the free app and pair to the guitar via Bluetooth and you have instant access to every scale and chord in every key, accessible in real time, plus lessons, song libraries, GlowTab support for Guitar Pro files, and customizable performance light shows.

Ideal for children from age 8, teens, adults returning to music, or people who “always meant to learn, but lack the necessary motivation.”

In a crowded holiday gift market of gadgets that gather dust, the Litejam Guitar offers both quick wins and long-term engagement. Early users report playing their first chords within minutes of pairing the guitar to the app.

“Litejam was built for the moment when someone picks up a guitar and feels confident rather than confused,” said Bank Apisak, founder of Litejam. “This Christmas, we’re giving people tools and support that flips ‘I wish I could play’ into ‘listen to this!’”