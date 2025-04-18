Aylesbury Author’s Sci-Fi Book May Have Predicted Signs of Life on K2-18b

What began as a children’s space adventure has taken an unexpected turn into real-world science, as Aylesbury writer Alan Nettleton’s 2021 novel Space Kids – The Journey of Hope appears to have foreshadowed one of the most exciting discoveries in astronomy.

The book, originally written for Nettleton’s children during lockdown, follows 12-year-old Sophie and her team of young explorers on a daring space voyage to the distant planet K2-18b. In the story, they uncover intelligent alien life. Fast forward to 2025, and scientists at the University of Cambridge have just announced potential signs of life on that exact same exoplanet.

Cover art from Nettleton’s sequel sparks curiosity: Could this be what awaits us on K2-18b?

“It’s surreal,” says Nettleton. “When I picked K2-18b as the setting for Sophie’s adventure, it was one of many distant planets I could have chosen for the story. I never imagined the real planet would make headlines just a few years later.”

The Cambridge research team used NASA’s cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope to study the atmosphere of K2-18b. Their findings revealed the presence of dimethyl sulphide (DMS), a gas that on Earth is produced only by living organisms, especially ocean microbes. If confirmed, this could be a groundbreaking indication of alien life.

“This is the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there,” said Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, who led the study. “If this association holds, then this planet could be teeming with life.”

Although the data is compelling, the results still fall just short of the five-sigma certainty required for definitive proof. Nonetheless, the incredible overlap between Nettleton’s fictional narrative and the scientific data has fascinated readers and astronomers alike.

Alan Nettleton’s first novel has become a firm favourite among children aged 8–12. Blending science, imagination, and adventure, Space Kids – The Journey of Hope was crafted to inspire a new generation of stargazers and thinkers.

“It just goes to show the power of storytelling,” Nettleton said. “I hope this inspires young people in Aylesbury and beyond to look up at the stars and wonder, ‘What if?’”

The Cambridge findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, and scientists plan to gather further observations in the coming years.

You can find Space Kids – The Journey of Hope on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/j78uhH8