Categories

Cristiano Ronaldo Superfan Gets Messi Tattoo After Losing Bet

In a surprising turn of events, a dedicated Cristiano Ronaldo superfan ended up with a large tattoo of Lionel Messi’s face on his back after losing a bet.

Mike ‘Máquina del Mal,’ a Mexican influencer with 482,000 TikTok followers, is well-known for his unwavering support for Cristiano Ronaldo and has openly criticized Messi on multiple occasions. However, a bet gone awry led to an unexpected tribute to Messi.

During a live stream, Mike made a bet with Argentine streamer ‘La Cobra,’ who has 688,000 followers on Twitch. He declared, “If Messi wins the Leagues Cup, I’ll get a tattoo of him. I’m so sure he won’t win that I’m telling you right now.”

To everyone’s surprise, Inter Miami was crowned champions of the Leagues Cup on August 19th after defeating Nashville SC 10-9 in a penalty shootout. Messi was named the tournament’s best player.

Honoring his bet, Mike traveled to Argentina and received a 15cm-long tattoo of Messi’s face with the acronym ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) underneath it on his left shoulder blade.

During the livestream on La Cobra’s Twitch channel, a laughing Lautaro asked Mike if he regretted the decision. Mike responded, “I regret it, yes. I carry a lie on my skin because he is not the GOAT. The GOAT is someone else.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the unexpected turn of events. Some suggested that Mike might have secretly had a soft spot for Messi, while others commended him for keeping his word.

Despite the tattoo, it seems that Mike’s loyalty to Cristiano Ronaldo remains unwavering, and the friendly bet added an unexpected twist to his journey as a football influencer.

James Smith
Written by

James Smith

James Smith is an energetic outside lover and an eager camper. He has been investigating the wild and setting up camp in nature for north of twenty years, and his encounters have motivated him to expound on the delights of setting up camp and the magnificence of nature.As a setting up camp lover, he accepts that investing energy in the wild isn't simply a method for getting away from the everyday routine, yet in addition a method for interfacing with nature and gain a more profound appreciation for the regular world. James@znewsservice.com

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *