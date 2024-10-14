Next-generation Sports Technology Drives Teams Worldwide to Outperform Rivals

Action Apps’ Athlete Tracking Solution Unveils Fresh Look with Enhanced Features

Action Apps, a trailblazing solution in sports technology and athlete management, has launched a revamped version of its Power AMS platform, setting a new benchmark for team management systems. The rebranded platform introduces a range of innovative features, such as integrated human performance tracking and analysis, as well as cutting-edge Electronic Medical Records (EMR), making Action Apps the go-to choice for progressive sports organisations globally.

With the latest upgrades, Action Apps offers coaches and sports teams the capability to utilise advanced Microsoft technology while gaining deeper insights into their athletes’ health and performance. Currently utilised by over 30 professional teams across the globe, Action Apps helps organisations to enhance team performance, streamline operations, and make quicker, data-driven decisions. The introduction of new features and forthcoming updates underline the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of athlete management solutions, staying ahead of industry competitors.

“Sports is the most competitive and diverse industry in the world with the finest margins,” remarked Bruce Rioch, CEO and co-founder. “We have adopted an innovative approach, using the most advanced technology to provide teams with a comprehensive understanding of their athletes. These combined insights are in line with our mission to help teams stay ahead of the curve and offer unparalleled resources to support their championship aspirations.

“This is just the beginning for Action Apps. We have exciting announcements and developments coming in the months ahead that will truly redefine the next generation of athlete management. We remain focused on keeping the athlete at the heart of all we do, as well as the incredible people working with them.”

Action Apps consolidates data into a single, user-friendly, and fully customisable platform, giving organisations complete control over its usage. This positions Action Apps as a distinctive leader within the sports technology market. Sports organisations looking to elevate their performance can learn more about how Action Apps’ insights can propel their teams to success by visiting their website.