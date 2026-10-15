Affordable driving range innovation at the heart of Rapsodo and GCMA agreement

Rapsodo has partnered with the Golf Club Management Association (GCMA) to make modern driving range technology easier for golf clubs across the UK to explore. The agreement will connect club managers with flexible solutions that can improve practice facilities and golfer engagement while reducing the barriers traditionally associated with investing in new technology.

The partnership follows a strong start for Rapsodo Range, which has achieved more than 10 installations in under a year across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The system serves golf clubs and independent driving ranges, combining ball and club tracking, video replay and interactive practice features in one solution.

Flexible technology for a range of facilities

Rapsodo Range is designed to help facilities upgrade their offering without an upfront investment beyond a refundable security deposit. Clubs can choose flexible contract terms and introduce the system across a small number of bays to begin with. Its compact format is particularly useful for sites where space is limited or a full-scale driving range would be unnecessary. Installation can typically be completed in one day, depending on the venue.

The technology provides 11 performance metrics, including ball speed, carry distance, club speed and launch angle. Players can review their swings through video playback, practise on virtual golf courses and enjoy interactive games. For golf facilities, the combination can support a more compelling practice environment, encourage repeat custom and help maintain activity across the seasons.

Matthew Rigby, Rapsodo’s Director of International Markets, said: “Driving range technology should be accessible to clubs of different sizes, not just large commercial facilities. Our growing UK installation base demonstrates demand for a flexible, cost-effective solution that benefits golfers and makes commercial sense for facilities. Through the GCMA, we look forward to bringing that opportunity to more club managers.”

Middleton Hall Golf Club has already adopted the technology across all eight of its driving range bays. David Freeman, Director at the club, said: “We were impressed by the exceptional value for money and how easy the system was to set up. The results speak for themselves: increased footfall, higher revenue and extremely positive feedback.”

GCMA members will have opportunities to learn how the system can help them enhance current facilities, deliver more engaging experiences for golfers and identify potential revenue growth without committing to major redevelopment.

Darren Wood, GCMA Partnerships Manager, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Rapsodo as a new GCMA partner, strengthening our network of leading organizations supporting golf clubs and the people who manage them. This partnership will provide opportunities for GCMA members to learn more about Rapsodo’s technology and its applications within golf, while enabling Rapsodo to build closer relationships with club managers and professionals across the UK.”

Explore the system at Rapsodo Range.