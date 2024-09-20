Boshhh Partners with Yapily to Launch Innovative Affordability and Risk Assessment Tool

Boshhh is excited to announce the launch of Boshhh.io, a cutting-edge tool designed to revolutionise affordability and risk assessment reporting within the financial services and legal sectors. This innovative platform aims to provide organisations with detailed, accurate reports that reduce processing costs while enhancing the reliability of consumer credit assessments.

Created by the team behind the world’s first credit-building mobile network, which allows users to boost their credit scores through timely mobile contract payments, this new tool is a continuation of Boshhh’s commitment to addressing financial mis-selling and its wider impact on consumer credit and well-being.

Lewis Camilleri, Founder and CEO of Boshhh, commented: “Boshhh.io represents a major step forward in supporting both consumers and the industry. The new tool not only helps in identifying financial mis-selling but also offers a more affordable and efficient way for organisations to conduct affordability and risk assessments.”

Boshhh.io is powered by an exclusive partnership with Yapily, a leading open banking provider, and collaborates with top litigation firms in the UK. This partnership has enabled Boshhh to develop a fully automated system capable of identifying up to 16 claim types for each customer in mere seconds, making it a game-changer in the field of financial reporting.

Yapily’s Data Plus+ product allows Boshhh to compile detailed financial reports using enhanced categorisation. These reports can be used by claims management firms to assist individuals in proving they were mis-sold various financial products. The reports support claims at all stages, including those submitted to the financial ombudsman.

Stefano Vaccino, CEO and Founder of Yapily, added: “Creating better, fairer financial services is not always about improvements at the point of use. It’s also about giving individuals and helpful third parties like Boshhh easy access to data which empowers them to challenge injustices. We’re very excited about this partnership and will be with Boshhh every step of the way on their mission to build brighter financial futures.”

Understanding the financial pressures faced by law firms, particularly those handling claims, Boshhh.io has been designed with cost-efficiency in mind. Feedback from law firms testing the tool has highlighted significant cost savings, establishing it as an invaluable resource for the sector.

Beyond its advantages for legal firms, Boshhh.io is set to make a notable impact on the broader financial services industry. The tool provides lenders with reliable affordability reports, delivering valuable insights into consumer spending habits and setting a new benchmark for risk assessment.

Lewis Camilleri added: “The launch of Boshhh.io is a key part of our five-year plan to advance financial reporting tools while keeping costs low for our clients. By combining advanced technology with strategic partnerships, we are leading the way in providing innovative solutions that benefit both consumers and financial institutions.”

For more information, please visit www.boshhh.io.