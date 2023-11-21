Flare, the New Campus Safety SOS Application, Launches with Support from UK Student Unions and Groups

Today marks the launch of Flare, a groundbreaking emergency SOS application aimed at enhancing student safety. This innovative app is the brainchild of CAUSE, a startup founded by a team of recent King’s College, Cambridge alumni. Flare is notable for being CAUSE’s inaugural digital application.

Flare has been crafted with the specific intent to improve safety on university campuses. It enables users to quickly dispatch emergency notifications to a chosen circle of contacts. By simply tapping their phone’s lock screen, users can instantly send an alert to a designated contact, making it a vital tool for student safety.

The app has already begun to resonate strongly across UK campuses, with student unions and groups eager to adopt Flare for its commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive campus environment. These partners are now integral members of Flare’s Advisory Board, dedicated to promoting and ensuring student safety nationwide.

Trinity College Students’ Union (TCSU) at Cambridge University, one of the most prominent student unions, has partnered with Flare. TCSU President Naomi Vince stated, “Student safety on nights out is one of the biggest concerns for University Students’ Unions. Enjoying nightlife is a staple of the university student experience and with Flare, safety is made a priority so students can go out and have fun worry-free. Supporting a platform that helps our students was an obvious decision.”

Students Against Sexual Harassment and Assault (SASHA) at the University of Leeds is another foundational partner of Flare. Kay Corbin, Secretary of SASHA, remarked, “SASHA is incredibly excited to begin working with Flare, a company whose remarkable dedication to enhancing personal safety perfectly complements our mission. This partnership represents a pivotal moment for us, as it strengthens our ability to serve and protect our student community. Flare’s innovative solutions and proactive approach align seamlessly with our commitment to student support. We are confident that this collaboration will help us foster a culture of safety and well-being within the student community, setting new standards for student security.”

Gabriel Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of CAUSE, reflected on the app’s partnerships: “Flare isn’t just an app; it’s a movement that is all about creating safer communities. We’re thrilled to see the positive response from the student community and we are committed to continuously enhancing Flare to champion safety in university communities.”

The launch of Flare is supported by an expanding network of youth and community-led partners, including: