Leading Tech Talent Acquisition Platform, Talentic Ltd, Appoints Renowned People & Talent Expert Anne-Sofie Lagander to Its Board

Talentic Ltd is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anne-Sofie Lagander as its newest Non-Executive Director. With her extensive background in talent acquisition and organisational strategy, her addition significantly bolsters the company’s position as a prominent talent acquisition platform within the tech industry.

Anne-Sofie Lagander brings with her an impressive track record in talent acquisition and the development of high-performance cultures. Currently serving as the head of Talent & People at Ultraleap, she has previously excelled in executive search and fostering high-performance cultures during her tenure at IP Group, a FTSE250 venture capital firm.

“I am delighted to join the Talentic Board and contribute to the growth of the company,” said Anne-Sofie Lagander. As the tech industry continues to evolve, it is essential for companies to have access to innovative talent acquisition solutions. I look forward to being part of this transformative journey.”

With Anne-Sofie’s deep expertise in the talent acquisition realm, Talentic aims to further solidify its position as the preferred platform for tech companies in search of exceptional candidates. Her strategic insights and experience will play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s trajectory and growth, enabling it to meet the evolving demands of the tech industry effectively.

Sir Hossein Yassaie, Chairman of Talentic, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “I have had the privilege of working closely with Anne-Sofie for several years, and I am delighted to welcome her to the board of Talentic Ltd. Anne-Sofie’s expertise in Talent and People in the tech industry has consistently impressed me. With her knowledge and approach, I am confident she will greatly contribute to our revolutionary journey in this dynamic sector.”

Talentic Ltd remains committed to innovation and advancement in its talent intelligence platform, offering comprehensive talent acquisition solutions. The appointment of Anne-Sofie Lagander as Non-Executive Director underscores the company’s dedication to achieving excellence in talent acquisition within the tech industry.

Saman Aria-Nejad, CEO of Talentic, expressed his confidence in Anne-Sofie’s contribution: “Anne-Sofie’s exceptional expertise in talent acquisition and organisational strategy will be invaluable to our board. As the tech industry evolves, having access to innovative talent acquisition solutions is crucial. With Anne-Sofie’s guidance, we are confident in our ability to further strengthen our position as a leading talent acquisition platform. Her strategic insights and experience will shape our growth and direction, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of the tech industry. We are delighted to welcome Anne-Sofie aboard and look forward to the transformative journey ahead.”