Skyvia , a no-code data integration platform, has today launched its annual Black Friday offer.

New customers can save 40% on the first year of any annual plan. Those who prefer monthly billing get 40% off their first month, then pay the regular price from the second month.

Existing customers can save 30% when they upgrade to a higher plan, switch from monthly to annual billing or add a new Skyvia product to their plan. The discount doesn’t apply to renewals.

Customers who choose an annual Data Integration plan also get free access to Skyvia’s Automation, Connect and Query services for three months.

In 2026, G2 named Skyvia the #1 Easiest to Use ETL Tool, and the platform is rated 4.8 out of 5 on both G2 and Capterra.

Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia, said: “Many teams set next year’s data budget in November, so Black Friday is a good time to commit to an annual plan at a lower price. This year we also added a monthly option for teams that want to start small and see how Skyvia fits their stack before signing up for a year.”

This is Skyvia’s best offer of the year, available only during Black Friday. The Black Friday offer runs from November 16 through November 27, 2026.