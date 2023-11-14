Best towns and cities on the Costa del Sol revealed by IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts

IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts has shared the findings of a study that has revealed the best towns and cities on the Costa del Sol, based on factors such as the number of restaurants/attractions, sunny days per year, and their Happiness Index score.

From looking at the data, it’s clear why so many people love the Costa del Sol, with such a wide choice of excellent destinations available.

The study revealed that Malaga is the Costa del Sol’s number one location, while Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Marbella, and Benalmádena all finished in the top five.

The locations with the most restaurants and attractions are Malaga, Marbella, and Fuengirola.

Torremolinos is the happiest place on the Costa del Sol and also enjoys the most sunny days per year, along with Malaga.

Malaga is the king when it comes to Instagram and online searches. More people post hashtags about this location than any other and it is searched for online nearly twice as much as the next most popular location – Marbella. This might be partly down to Malaga’s size, but it also speaks to its popularity.

Torremolinos and Fuengirola also spark plenty of interest, as does the coastal resort of Nerja with its famously spectacular seafront promenade – the ‘Balcony of Europe’.

The IDILIQ Hotels survey started by selecting the top 20 most populated towns and cities on the Costa del Sol. It then awarded each location points from 1-20 based on how well they performed against each other based on the number of restaurants and attractions, sunny days per year, happiness index score, Instagram hashtags and search volume.

To view the analysis and findings in further detail, read through the full article here: https://www.idiliqhotels.com/a-ranking-of-costa-del-sol-towns-and-cities/