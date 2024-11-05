Destination by Design Unveils Locational Astrology Consultancy at World Travel Market

With Locational Astrology emerging as the latest trend in travel, as highlighted by Forbes, Vogue, and Cosmopolitan, specialist consultancy Destination by Design has officially launched this week at the World Travel Market in London.

Destination by Design is the first specialist consultancy to offer business-to-business Locational Astrology services, in addition to individual client consultations and comprehensive training programmes.

Operating within the travel, real estate, retreat, events planning, and wedding industries, Destination by Design helps organisations in these sectors to harness the power of Locational Astrology and AstroCartography, providing them with a competitive edge by offering this innovative practice to their clients.

VerDarLuz, the founder of Destination by Design, brings 17 years of experience as a consulting astrologer, specialising in Locational Astrology. He has also travelled to 47 countries, using his expertise to choose the best times and places to visit in order to achieve specific goals and outcomes.

VerDarLuz, Founder & Director of Destination by Design, commented: “Destination by Design brings the profound wisdom of locational astrology to wider audiences. Through my professional work with clients and my own travels, I know the power to strategically choose what experiences and opportunities you want to invite into your life through astrolocality. Partnering with providers across a range of industries that involve both short and long-term travel, we are very excited to scale the impact of Locational Astrology and help organizations leverage this incredible tool for their customers.”

Along with co-founder Tara Land, VerDarLuz will be attending the World Travel Market in London from 5-7th November, where they will be discussing Locational Astrology as an essential technology for the future of travel with industry professionals.

For more information, visit http://destinationbydesignconsultancy.com or contact [email protected].