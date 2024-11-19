Research Highlights ‘The Donald Dash’: 1 in 4 Americans Eye Emigration After Trump’s 2024 Victory

The Immigration Advice Service reports a 500% surge in U.S. website traffic.

Canada and the U.K. rank as the top destinations for U.S. citizens looking to emigrate.

40% of Americans aged 16-24 are now considering relocating abroad.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s dramatic return to power in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, millions of Americans are considering what has been dubbed their “great escape,” according to new research.

The latest findings from the Immigration Advice Service reveal that 25% of Americans are now thinking about relocating overseas. The service has reported a staggering 500% increase in U.S. visitors to its website, while searches on Google for “moving abroad” and “how to emigrate” have reached record-breaking levels in 2024.

Interest in emigration is notably higher along the East and West coasts, with 47% of Los Angeles residents and 35% of New Yorkers considering moving abroad. Younger people are significantly more likely to entertain the idea, with 40% of those aged 16-24 thinking about leaving the country, compared to just 14% of those aged 55 and over.

The most popular destinations for Americans looking to emigrate include Canada (29%) and the UK (19%). However, countries like Ireland (7.5%) and Australia (8%) have seen less interest.

It’s not just Americans reassessing their living arrangements. Many British citizens are now less keen on the U.S. as a destination. According to a survey, 40% of Brits are now less likely to consider moving to America, with women showing stronger reluctance (50%). Instead, countries such as Australia (15%) and Canada (14%) are becoming more attractive alternatives.

Ono Okeregha, Director at the Immigration Advice Service, commented on the study: “There’s a complex mix of factors that affect a person’s choice to emigrate and their preferred destination. However perceived stability both financial and political is extremely important. The recent US election has sent shockwaves through America and beyond. There is a real sense of uncertainty and we’re seeing this impact both Americans and Brits’ decisions about where they want to live and build their future.”

