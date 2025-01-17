The Hairy Coo Launches New Whisky Distillery and Loch Ness Tour for 2025

The Hairy Coo has announced the launch of a new one-day tour from Edinburgh, combining two of Scotland’s most iconic attractions: whisky distilleries and Loch Ness. The 1-Day Whisky, Scottish Highlands, Glencoe and Loch Ness Tour offers visitors the chance to explore some of Scotland’s most celebrated landmarks and landscapes in a single day.

This new itinerary caters to two of the most popular reasons tourists visit Scotland: the search for the legendary Loch Ness Monster and the exploration of Scotland’s world-renowned whisky heritage. The Hairy Coo developed the tour to bring these highlights together in one immersive experience.

Scottish whisky, one of the nation’s most famous exports, plays a central role in the tour. Visitors will learn about whisky production, its history, and enjoy tastings of single malt whiskies at a working distillery.

Sarah Jamieson, The Hairy Coo’s Public Relations Manager, expressed confidence that the tour will be popular with anyone who wants to visit the Scottish Highlands in just 1 day while staying in Edinburgh:

“This tour is perfect for anyone who wants to visit Loch Ness, the Scottish Highlands and Glencoe, see iconic sites such as the Forth Rail Bridge and Stirling Castle and learn about the history and making of whisky. It will be a busy day but if your time is limited, we believe we are offering our guests a unique opportunity to experience the best of Scotland’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. This is the first time since 2020 that we’ve been able to bring these 2 experiences together, making it a truly special return to one of our most sought-after itineraries”.

Tour Itinerary Highlights

Deanston Distillery : The tour begins with a guided visit to Deanston Distillery, where participants can witness the whisky-making process and sample its celebrated single malts. The distillery’s engaging history ensures it appeals to both whisky enthusiasts and non-drinkers.

: The tour begins with a guided visit to Deanston Distillery, where participants can witness the whisky-making process and sample its celebrated single malts. The distillery’s engaging history ensures it appeals to both whisky enthusiasts and non-drinkers. Glencoe and Fort Augustus : After passing through the dramatic landscapes of Glencoe, the tour continues to Fort Augustus, located at the southern tip of Loch Ness. Visitors can enjoy lunch, explore the village, or relax by the loch, and search for Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster.

: After passing through the dramatic landscapes of Glencoe, the tour continues to Fort Augustus, located at the southern tip of Loch Ness. Visitors can enjoy lunch, explore the village, or relax by the loch, and search for Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster. Cairngorms National Park and the Commando Memorial : The return journey includes a scenic route through parts of the Cairngorms National Park, with a stop at the Commando Memorial offering panoramic views and a connection to Scotland’s military history.

: The return journey includes a scenic route through parts of the Cairngorms National Park, with a stop at the Commando Memorial offering panoramic views and a connection to Scotland’s military history. Pitlochry: The final stop is in the picturesque Victorian town of Pitlochry, where visitors can unwind with refreshments or browse local shops before returning to Edinburgh.

The tour operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and is priced at £54 for adults, £52 for students, and £51 for children aged 8–17. An introductory discount of 10% is available for a limited time using the code ‘HAMISH’.