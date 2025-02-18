Mobility at Sea Introduces ‘Brand Envoys’ to Improve Cruise Travel for Passengers with Reduced Mobility

Mobility at Sea, a leading provider of mobility solutions for travellers with reduced mobility, has unveiled its new Brand Envoys initiative, aimed at enhancing customer experiences on cruise holidays.

Since its foundation, Mobility at Sea has been committed to enabling individuals with reduced mobility to travel with confidence, offering tailored mobility solutions that cater to each customer’s specific needs. This latest initiative strengthens its partnerships with cruise operators, ensuring even greater levels of service and support.

Through these collaborations, Mobility at Sea gains valuable insights into the unique requirements of each cruise, from identifying the most appropriate mobility equipment for different cabin types to understanding the specific accessibility guidelines of each ship. Recognising that every cruise line has its own policies and configurations, the company remains dedicated to providing precisely tailored mobility solutions for every journey.

To uphold the highest standards of service, Mobility at Sea has appointed a team of Brand Envoys—specialist mobility professionals with detailed knowledge of specific cruise lines. Each Envoy is assigned to a particular cruise operator and is responsible for keeping up to date with ship layouts, cabin accessibility, and equipment specifications. This ensures that customers receive accurate, relevant, and timely guidance when planning their cruise.

“At Mobility at Sea, we understand that our clients’ needs are unique, and the logistics of travel can vary widely across different cruise lines,” said Alison Smith, General Manager at Mobility at Sea. “Our Brand Envoys are not only experts in their assigned cruise lines but are advocates for our customers, ensuring that every travel experience is personalised and smooth. They play an integral role in guiding clients through the booking process, helping them select the right products, and offering advice that ensures they’re fully prepared for their trip.”

The Brand Envoys’ responsibilities go beyond gathering and updating information—they also provide training to the wider Mobility at Sea team, ensuring that all staff remain informed about the latest accessibility details. This approach guarantees that the company continues to deliver its award-winning customer service and provides the best possible experience for its clients.

“We believe in continual improvement, and that means providing our clients with not just the right equipment, but with up-to-date guidance and expert advice,” Alison added. “By empowering our team with the expertise of our Brand Envoys, we ensure that we are always prepared to meet the needs of every traveller.”

The launch of the Brand Envoys programme reflects Mobility at Sea’s wider commitment to helping travellers with reduced mobility enjoy seamless and stress-free cruises. Whether setting sail on a short break or embarking on an extended voyage, the company is dedicated to offering expert support, personalised assistance, and tailored mobility solutions at every stage of the journey.

“We’re not just providing mobility aids—we’re providing peace of mind,” Alison concluded. “Our Brand Envoys are here to ensure that our clients’ journeys are smooth, comfortable, and tailored specifically to their needs, so they can focus on enjoying their travel experience rather than worrying about logistics.”

For more details about Mobility at Sea’s services and the new Brand Envoys programme, visit www.mobilityatsea.co.uk or contact Alison Smith at [email protected].