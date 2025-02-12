Turo Unveils the UK’s Most Romantic Drives for Valentine’s Day

Car-sharing platform Turo highlights the most scenic and romantic routes across the UK, from the Cotswolds to the Lake District.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Turo has revealed some of the most romantic drives for couples looking to celebrate in a unique way. As more Brits move away from traditional dinner dates, scenic road trips are becoming a popular alternative.

A recent YouGov poll found that in 2024, only 6% of Brits opted for a restaurant meal with their partner or date on Valentine’s Day*, indicating a growing preference for more memorable experiences. In response, Turo has curated a list of the UK’s most romantic driving routes.

Cotswolds Drive

Topping the list is the Cotswolds, an area renowned for its breathtaking scenery. With its rolling green hills, picturesque honey-coloured stone cottages, and charming historic villages, it feels like something out of a romance novel. In fact, the Cotswolds has provided the backdrop for many romantic films, including Bridget Jones’s Diary, which was filmed in the quaint village of Snowshill.

Highlights:

Broadway Tower: Perched over the Cotswolds villages, this historic landmark offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, including the Malvern Hills.

Broadway Village: A perfect place to take a romantic stroll and explore boutique shops and cosy tea rooms.

Chastleton House: Managed by the National Trust, this Jacobean manor is an enchanting stop for history lovers.

Daylesford Organic Farm: Stop here for gourmet produce, artisanal baked goods, and even romantic picnic supplies to pack in the car. If the weather is good, there are various spots with beautiful views to park the car and enjoy your picnic.

If you’re looking to make your journey even more romantic, detour to Stratford-Upon-Avon, where you can visit Kissing Tree Lane in Alveston on route.

Circular route: through Chipping Campden, Broadway, Snowshill, Stow-on-the-Wold, Daylesford, Adlestrop, Little Compton, Moreton-in-Marsh, Draycott, Chipping Campden.

Length of drive: ~1 hour 20 mins

The Lake District

Just a short drive from major northern cities, the Lake District offers dramatic landscapes and tranquil settings that make it perfect for couples seeking romance, or friends who love a hike. Even in winter, the scenery here is breathtaking.

Highlights:

Ashness Bridge: A small stone bridge with incredible views of Derwentwater and Skiddaw, this spot is magical at sunset (~17:18 on Feb 14th) with the best views of the Lakes.

Borrowdale Valley: A serene and peaceful drive through dense woodlands and alongside shimmering lakes.

Buttermere: Known for its peaceful atmosphere and awe-inspiring views, it’s an ideal place for a leisurely stop.

Route: A loop starting in Keswick, through Borrowdale and Buttermere, stopping off at Ashness Bridge, before returning to Keswick.

Length of drive: ~1 hour 5 minutes

Snowdonia (Eryri)

The winding roads and rugged beauty of Snowdonia National Park make it one of the most romantic drives in Wales, but it’s well worth including here for those venturing further afield. As the early blooms of daffodils and snowdrops appear, the park’s dramatic scenery is truly captivating.

Highlights:

Betws-y-Coed: A charming gateway village, perfect for a quick coffee stop and to pack some supplies for the beautiful drive ahead.

Aberdyfi: A picturesque seaside village on the edge of the Dyfi Estuary, known for its golden sands and colorful cottages.

Ynyslas Sand Dunes: Just a short drive from Aberdyfi, these dunes are stunning at sunset.

Route: Betws-y-Coed to Aberdyfi.

Length of drive: ~ 1 hour 30 minutes

North Devon to Cornwall



For lovers of coastal views, this stretch of road offers breathtaking seascapes, windswept cliffs, and charming hamlets. The Atlantic Highway (A39) is filled with opportunities to stop and explore. Make this trip even more special with a convertible to take in the sea air.

Highlights:

Clovelly: A postcard perfect village with cobbled streets that take you down to the busy harbour.

Tintagel Castle: For history and mythology enthusiasts, this legendary site is associated with the romantic duo King Arthur and Guinevere.

Bude: A quiet coastal town with long beaches, ideal for romantic walks or a game of cold beach volleyball or frisbee with your mates.

Route: Start in North Devon, following the A39 through Bideford, Clovelly, Bude, Tintagel, and down into Cornwall.

Length of drive: ~ 2 hours

Rory Brimmer, Director at car sharing marketplace Turo, commented:

“With around two-thirds of the UK population planning to spend money on Valentine’s Day**, why not try something different? With the stress that comes with last minute restaurant bookings and hiked-up set menus, it might be worth adventuring outside of the usual ideas. Even if you’re trying to avoid Valentine’s Day, we have you covered, with various cars to suit every group, and budget, whether that’s Galentine’s in a sleek sports car or a sibling reunion down the coast in a convertible.