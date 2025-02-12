Turo Unveils the UK’s Most Romantic Drives for Valentine’s Day

- Car-sharing platform Turo highlights the most scenic and romantic routes across the UK, from the Cotswolds to the Lake District.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, Turo has revealed some of the most romantic drives for couples looking to celebrate in a unique way. As more Brits move away from traditional dinner dates, scenic road trips are becoming a popular alternative.
A recent YouGov poll found that in 2024, only 6% of Brits opted for a restaurant meal with their partner or date on Valentine’s Day*, indicating a growing preference for more memorable experiences. In response, Turo has curated a list of the UK’s most romantic driving routes.
Cotswolds Drive
Topping the list is the Cotswolds, an area renowned for its breathtaking scenery. With its rolling green hills, picturesque honey-coloured stone cottages, and charming historic villages, it feels like something out of a romance novel. In fact, the Cotswolds has provided the backdrop for many romantic films, including Bridget Jones’s Diary, which was filmed in the quaint village of Snowshill.
- Broadway Tower: Perched over the Cotswolds villages, this historic landmark offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, including the Malvern Hills.
- Broadway Village: A perfect place to take a romantic stroll and explore boutique shops and cosy tea rooms.
- Chastleton House: Managed by the National Trust, this Jacobean manor is an enchanting stop for history lovers.
- Daylesford Organic Farm: Stop here for gourmet produce, artisanal baked goods, and even romantic picnic supplies to pack in the car. If the weather is good, there are various spots with beautiful views to park the car and enjoy your picnic.
- Ashness Bridge: A small stone bridge with incredible views of Derwentwater and Skiddaw, this spot is magical at sunset (~17:18 on Feb 14th) with the best views of the Lakes.
- Borrowdale Valley: A serene and peaceful drive through dense woodlands and alongside shimmering lakes.
- Buttermere: Known for its peaceful atmosphere and awe-inspiring views, it’s an ideal place for a leisurely stop.
- Betws-y-Coed: A charming gateway village, perfect for a quick coffee stop and to pack some supplies for the beautiful drive ahead.
- Aberdyfi: A picturesque seaside village on the edge of the Dyfi Estuary, known for its golden sands and colorful cottages.
- Ynyslas Sand Dunes: Just a short drive from Aberdyfi, these dunes are stunning at sunset.
- Clovelly: A postcard perfect village with cobbled streets that take you down to the busy harbour.
- Tintagel Castle: For history and mythology enthusiasts, this legendary site is associated with the romantic duo King Arthur and Guinevere.
- Bude: A quiet coastal town with long beaches, ideal for romantic walks or a game of cold beach volleyball or frisbee with your mates.