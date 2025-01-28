Turo Unveils the Top 10 Cars for Winter Ski and Snow Adventures

- 27% of British skiers plan to drive to European slopes for their holidays this winter.
- Turo offers top road trip vehicles, including Porsche, Mercedes, and Range Rover SUVs, from just £52 a day.*
Car-sharing platform Turo has announced its list of the top 10 cars for Ski and Snow adventures, just in time for the busy half-term ski holiday season.
With approximately 27%** of UK skiers intending to drive to the slopes this winter, many will be seeking short-term vehicle upgrades to make the journey both smoother and more comfortable. On Turo’s platform, “All-wheel drive” has become one of the most frequently searched terms, reflecting this trend.
Turo compiled its recommendations based on five essential criteria: all-wheel or four-wheel drive, ground clearance, heating systems, advanced safety features, and ample boot space.
Using these factors, Turo has curated a selection of the most suitable cars available for collection in the UK – perfect for a scenic drive to the mountains this season. Options start at just £52 per day*, ranging from budget-friendly picks to premium models such as the luxurious Land Rover Defender. For those embarking on ski trips in France, travellers are reminded to check driving requirements****, including the mandatory use of snow chains on snowy mountain roads.
Car sharing is a fantastic way for the owners of cars such as these to top up their income and share the cars they love with other enthusiasts when they aren’t using them. There is a wide range of options on the Turo platform, from the exclusive to the accessible, from the sensible to the showstopping. Best of all there’s no need to wait around at a rental desk or trek all the way out to an airport to pick up your car.”
