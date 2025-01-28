Turo Unveils the Top 10 Cars for Winter Ski and Snow Adventures

27% of British skiers plan to drive to European slopes for their holidays this winter.

Turo offers top road trip vehicles, including Porsche, Mercedes, and Range Rover SUVs, from just £52 a day.*

Car-sharing platform Turo has announced its list of the top 10 cars for Ski and Snow adventures, just in time for the busy half-term ski holiday season.

With approximately 27%** of UK skiers intending to drive to the slopes this winter, many will be seeking short-term vehicle upgrades to make the journey both smoother and more comfortable. On Turo’s platform, “All-wheel drive” has become one of the most frequently searched terms, reflecting this trend.

Turo compiled its recommendations based on five essential criteria: all-wheel or four-wheel drive, ground clearance, heating systems, advanced safety features, and ample boot space.

Using these factors, Turo has curated a selection of the most suitable cars available for collection in the UK – perfect for a scenic drive to the mountains this season. Options start at just £52 per day*, ranging from budget-friendly picks to premium models such as the luxurious Land Rover Defender. For those embarking on ski trips in France, travellers are reminded to check driving requirements****, including the mandatory use of snow chains on snowy mountain roads.

10. Kia Sorento

At just £57 per day*, the Kia Sorento , with its all-wheel drive, heated seats and snow tires is a fantastic option for those not looking to break the bank before their holiday has begun. This model also features a high quality sound system and multiple ways to connect your devices to help those motorway miles fly by.

9. Audi S4 Avant

The Audi S4 Avant is an ideal grand tourer, and will eat up the miles on the way to the slopes with ease, all while keeping you and your passengers comfortable. At prices from £94 per day*, this model boasts plenty of boot space, as well as the potential for a roof rack for extra space for all your gear.

8. MG HS

Another option at the lower end of the price spectrum, the MG HS more than holds its own against other models at a price from just £55 per day*. All-wheel drive and heated seats are crucial features, but many may be pleased to see that this model is also pet-friendly, potentially saving you the hassle of finding a dogsitter during your trip.

7. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

This snow white Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is a great option for any trip and at a price from just £52 per day*, it is another great value car. It includes heated seats, all-wheel drive and a backup camera for that tricky Alpine parking.

6. Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is a strong option for long drives, with a roof-rack, all wheel drive, backup camera and large boot. At prices from £61 per day*, this model would be a contender for the top spots if it had heated seats.

5. Porsche Cayenne

From £84 per day*, the Porsche Cayenne is a great option for those looking for a comfortable drive and to look good doing it. This stylish model offers all-wheel drive, heated seats, plenty of space and a panoramic sunroof for those mountain views.

4. Range Rover Sport

The first 7-seater in this list is a high scorer for a number of reasons, not least because it will get the whole group to the slopes in style. This Range Rover Sport , available from £109 per day*, becomes great value if you are splitting the cost between all seven available seats and also boasts all-wheel drive, heated seats and a range of other mod-cons.

3. Mitsubishi Outlander

Another 7-seater, this time from just £81 per day*, the Mitsubishi Outlander features oodles of boot space, snow tires and in-car entertainment systems to make that long drive more palatable. This is on top of all the features you’d expect including all-wheel drive and parking assist, a top option for any trip.

2. Land Rover 110 Defender

The Land Rover 110 Defender is among the highest spec models you could want for a winter road trip to the Alps. With heated seats, steering wheel, and height control, as well as plenty of space and comfortable driving, it is only the higher price, from £173 per day* that keeps this off top spot.

1. Volvo XC90

Even after nine great options, this Volvo XC90 stands out as the perfect vehicle for any trip to, and around, the Alps this winter. This model has it all with seven heated seats, 455 brake horsepower, and plenty of room for all your gear. From just £128 per day*, you’d be hard pressed to find a more ideal car to rent for the journey to the slopes.

Rory Brimmer, Director at car sharing marketplace Turo, commented:

“For anyone hitting the slopes this winter and wanting to avoid flights, or just give yourself the freedom to get around easily while you’re in the chalet, renting one of these cars is a great option to increase your levels of comfort or practicality. Each of these options has its own positives and would be a great option, at a range of price points.