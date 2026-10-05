HostUplift partners with Sykes Holiday Cottages

Holiday let owners working with HostUplift gain a major new source of bookings through Sykes, with no extra admin and no loss of control

LONDON, UK. October 5th, 2026 – UK short-term rental management company – UK short-term rental management company HostUplift has partnered with Sykes Holiday Cottages , one of the UK’s largest holiday cottage rental agencies. The partnership opens up a major new source of bookings for independently owned holiday lets, while owners keep day-to-day control of their properties.

Under the agreement, eligible UK and Ireland properties managed by HostUplift will now be listed on Sykes Holiday Cottages and its partner sites. They remain live on every channel they already use, including direct booking websites, Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo and Expedia Group. Every listing is managed from HostUplift’s central system. Pricing, availability and booking rules are managed in one place and seamlessly updated across all platforms, including Sykes, with nothing extra for owners to manage.

HostUplift manages more than 250 properties across the UK and Europe, from luxury glamping pods to country manor houses. The company works with individual hosts and portfolio owners. This frees hosts to focus on the on-the-ground operations, knowing their property is earning what it should and that every booking is one they’d actually want.

Adam Maclean, Founder of HostUplift, said: “Partnering with Sykes is a big milestone for us, and one we’re really proud of. We share a simple goal: to give guests a great stay while making running a holiday let as easy as possible for owners. For our existing hosts, this means a new source of bookings through one of the UK’s leading cottage companies, with no extra admin and no change to how they work with us. They keep the same control and visibility they’ve always had. The only thing that changes is the reach.”