TITANIC EXPLORER EXHIBITION COMES TO LIVERPOOL’S WHITE STAR LINE HOTEL

LIVERPOOL, UK. October 13th, 2026 – A compelling new limited-run showcase, A compelling new limited-run showcase, Titanic Explorer Exhibition , opens at the historic White Star Line Hotel at Albion House, Liverpool, this November. Running for just six weeks, the Exhibition is dedicated to the Titanic wreck site, deep-sea exploration, and the secrets of the ocean floor.

Visitors will come face-to-face with detailed accounts recovering artefacts directly from the seabed and Titanic debris field, offering unprecedented insight into the science, history, and reality of extreme ocean exploration.

The experience is brought to life through the eyewitness accounts and dives of Dik Barton, the first Briton to descend to the wreck of the RMS Titanic. Dik Barton has descended approximately 3,840 metres (12,500 feet) beneath the North Atlantic 22 times as crew of the French research submersible Nautile and Russian MIR submersibles.

Running from 9th November until 22nd December 2026, the Titanic Explorer Exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to step inside the world of ocean exploration and discover what it is really like to journey to one of the most famous shipwrecks in history – ahead of the broader Titanic Exhibition Liverpool opening in January 2027.

Through personal accounts, equipment, artefacts retrieved from the seabed, photography, and memorabilia, visitors will step into the world of ocean exploration. The Exhibition details the geography of Titanic’s wreck site using a scale model of the Titanic wreck site – spanning the bow, stern, and debris field – while highlighting the operational challenges nearly four kilometres down, where pressure reaches 380 atmospheres in complete darkness and near-freezing temperatures.

At the heart of the experience is Dik Barton’s perspective on encountering the ship on the ocean floor: “You can look at thousands of photographs and hours of film, but nothing prepares you for the moment Titanic emerges from the darkness in front of you. You suddenly realise that you are looking at the actual ship.”

Visitors will see Dik Barton’s dive suit, Expedition Diary and previous Expedition jackets used and worn on the Titanic missions as well as seeing pieces of coal recovered from the seabed plus an actual piece of Titanic Deck Wood and fragments from the Big Piece, alongside displays explaining expedition planning, deep-sea recovery, and the delicate conservation required to preserve objects salvaged from the seabed. The Exhibition also addresses the ongoing deterioration of the wreck and respectfully contextualises the 2023 Titan submersible disaster within the broader history and risks of extreme ocean exploration and the future of this iconic wreck.

While the larger Titanic Exhibition Liverpool opening in January 2027 will offer a broad, comprehensive history of the Titanic and White Star Line shipping company, Titanic Explorer Exhibition is an exclusive, limited-run precursor taking place in the White Star Line Hotel’s Grand Hall. This unique event gives visitors an unmissable opportunity to see an expanded, wreck-focused collection and directly interact with Dik Barton – the man who has spent more time in and around Titanic than almost anyone else in the world.

Following the conclusion of this showcase on 22 December, only a select number of these items will be moved to join the main January exhibition, making this two-month run the definitive deep-sea exploration experience.

Titanic’s connection with Liverpool makes the White Star Line Hotel at Albion House an especially significant setting for the Exhibition. The building was the historic headquarters of the White Star Line, making it an evocative location from which to explore the continuing story and legacy of RMS Titanic. Visitors can also enhance their experience by booking an add-on guided tour of the iconic building alongside their Exhibition tickets, allowing them to explore the very halls where history was made.

TICKETING & EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES

Visitors can choose from standard Exhibition entry or upgrade to an exclusive VIP experience:

Standard Boarding Pass:

Adults: £15

Children (Ages 5-13): £10

Seniors (60+): £10

Family Pass (2 Adults / 2 Children): £40

Blue Light Badge Holders and Veterans: £10

“Walk & Talk” Experience (£35 per person):

Running on select days (Thursday – Saturday at 11:00 & 14:30; Sunday at 10:00)

This premium package includes Exhibition entry, a 60-minute “Captain’s Table” presentation and Q&A session with Dik Barton, a personal photo opportunity, a souvenir VIP lanyard and a Titanic Explorer Goodie bag.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Titanic Explorer Exhibition | 9th November to 22nd December

Titanic Explorer Exhibition with Walk & Talk | Limited Days, 9th November to 22nd December

Titanic Exhibition Liverpool | From 2nd January 2027