Kentucky Ranked As The Least Desirable State In America To Retire In

Ranked: Kentucky The Least Desirable State In America To Retire In.

Seemingly vying to appeal to the highest number of retiring individuals, each passing year presents a fresh ranking of the most desirable states for retirees. Past years saw states such as Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona consistently topping the lists. Recently, however, the landscape has fluctuated, with states gaining or losing allure based on various criteria including quality of life, affordable housing, reasonable healthcare costs, safety, and low taxation.

Nonetheless, gauging the attractiveness of retirement states solely from an isolated annual ranking might not yield a precise portrait. It might fail to show whether these high-ranking states truly offer the best retirement environments, or if their positions have been temporarily inflated by short-term factors like favorable new tax regulations.

To provide a more comprehensive, long-term perspective, Metal-res.com undertook a ‘study of studies’* of retirement rankings across a five-year span. This research involved calculating the rise or fall in rankings to identify the states showing the most significant improvements or declines as retirement destinations, as reflected in various studies’ rankings.

Here are the top 5 least desirable states:

Least Desirable: Kentucky

The least improved state for retirees is Kentucky, dropping a whopping 44 places over 5 years. From being the 6th best state for retirees in 2019, it plummeted to the 50th spot this year. The Bluegrass state was particularly disadvantaged in three categories: sleep quality among seniors, availability of dentists, and the well-being index for those aged 55 and above. Health aspects significantly influenced Kentucky’s low ranking. A relatively modest 66.9% of seniors reported their health as good or better, while a concerning 10.3% of seniors experienced poor mental health.

2) Arkansas

Over the past five years, Arkansas has witnessed a decline in its rankings as a desirable retirement destination, dropping 30 places to 49th position overall. Arkansas has faced challenges in terms of healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. Limited availability of healthcare facilities, healthcare providers, and specialized services can impact retirees’ ability to receive necessary medical care, especially for those with specific healthcare needs. Another factor contributing to Arkansas’s drop is its relatively lower economic conditions. The state has experienced slower economic growth and lower median income levels compared to some other states, which can affect retirees’ financial stability and overall quality of life.

3) Mississippi

Mississippi dropped 29 places to 48th position overall. One significant factor is the state’s healthcare system. Mississippi has faced challenges in terms of healthcare access, quality, and outcomes. Limited availability of healthcare facilities, healthcare providers, and specialized services can impact retirees’ ability to receive necessary medical care, especially for those with specific healthcare needs. Another factor contributing to Mississippi’s drop is its relatively lower economic conditions. The state has one of the lowest median income levels compared to other states, which can affect retirees’ financial stability and overall quality of life. Additionally, the cost of living in Mississippi, including housing expenses, has seen an increase, which can strain retirees’ budgets, particularly those on fixed incomes.

4) Kansas

The study over 5 years found that Kansas dropped 29 places. Kansas has faced challenges in terms of healthcare access, including mental health care, particularly in rural areas. Limited availability of quality healthcare facilities and healthcare providers can impact retirees’ ability to receive necessary medical care, especially for those with specialized needs. Another factor contributing to Kansas’s drop is its relatively lower economic conditions. Additionally, the cost of living in Kansas, including housing expenses and healthcare costs, has seen an increase, which can strain retirees’ budgets, particularly those on fixed incomes.

5) Oklahoma

Oklahoma dropped 26 places overall. Limited availability of quality healthcare facilities and healthcare providers can impact retirees’ ability to receive necessary medical care, especially for those with specialized needs. Another factor contributing to Oklahoma’s drop is its relatively lower economic conditions. The state has experienced slower economic growth and lower median income levels compared to some other states, which can affect retirees’ financial stability and overall quality of life. Additionally, the cost of living in Oklahoma, including housing expenses and healthcare costs, has seen an increase, which can strain retirees’ budgets, particularly those on fixed incomes.

The full ranking is available to view on their infographic here.

“Over the last five years, we’ve witnessed a substantial shift in the retirement landscape across the United States,” said Barry Landry of Metal-res.com “It’s not merely about where retirees are heading now; it’s about recognizing consistent improvement in factors that matter to retirees. This data gives us a deeper understanding of retirement trends and showcases how states are striving to better accommodate our aging population.”