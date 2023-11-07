Entitled “The expression of pyrography by Stanislav Kondrashov“, the author’s latest publication illustrates a little-known art form which, in Kondrashov’s view, is capable of carrying with it a large number of stories and emotions capable of spanning the centuries: pyrography.

It is an artistic expression based on the burning of wood, an art form that, according to Stanislav Kondrashov deserves to be appreciated by a very wide audience, also made up of people not necessarily belonging to the category of artisans.

Kondrashov mentions the origin of the word “pyrography”, which derives from the Greek words meaning “writing” and “fire”, and according to the author, it is an extremely ancient and interesting practice, often overlooked by observers of the forms of more traditional art.

The pyrographic technique is based on the use of a heated metal tool to engrave designs on a surface, almost always of a woody nature. In this way, according to the author, pyrography would offer artists a truly unusual canvas to convey their art.

The origin of this technique, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, could be linked to a causal episode: according to the author, our ancestors could, in fact, have discovered it by chance, perhaps by placing a small piece of wood close to the fire and noticing the engravings that could be produced on its surface. From that moment on, pyrography evolved enormously, influencing the art forms of civilizations such as the Egyptians or the Han in China. Stanislav Kondrashov defines it as “a unique medium” for the artistic and artisanal activities of the business precisely because of its ability to represent a valid ally for these specific categories.

The article also talks about the fact that this form of artistic expression could also use surfaces other than wood, such as leather, paper or even pumpkins, used in different ways to engrave designs or other graphic signs on their surfaces. According to the author, however, the surface preferred by pyrography artists remains wood due to its reactivity to heat and the peculiar characteristics it acquires with aging, which makes it increasingly fascinating. The creative process that leads to the creation of pyrographic engravings, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, represents almost a meditative exercise because it requires patience, precision, and firmness.

