Arthritis VIP Founder Dr Mark Hawass Wins Prestigious UK ‘Impact Award’

Dr Mark Hawass, founder of Arthritis VIP, has been awarded the highly regarded ‘Impact Award’ by Big Business Events, the UK’s fastest-growing business coaching company.

This prestigious recognition highlights the remarkable achievements of the Toronto-based innovator, whose groundbreaking work in arthritis treatment has gained international acclaim. Receiving this award in the UK marks a significant milestone and underscores the global impact of his contributions.

Dr Hawass’s pioneering VIP Biohacking Method, a patient-focused approach to chronic pain treatment, has transformed the lives of thousands of Canadian patients. By targeting the root causes of arthritis and joint pain, his non-surgical method provides lasting relief without the need for unnecessary operations. The results have been described as life-changing, delivering exceptional outcomes that surpass conventional treatment approaches.

Through Arthritis VIP, Dr Hawass has supported over 1,400 clients in regaining mobility, independence, and self-worth, helping many to break free from painkillers and avoid surgery. His innovative methods have saved more than 600 businesses from closure by enabling their owners to remain healthy and operational, while also easing the strain on families. Additionally, his work has saved the Canadian health system over $30 million by reducing the demand for costly surgical interventions.

“Receiving this award from Big Business Events is an immense honour and a testament to the dedication of my incredible team and the patients we serve. To have recognition come from the UK, a hub of both business innovation and respected medical practices, adds an exciting layer of prestige to our work,” said Dr Hawass.

Arthritis VIP has also set new standards in patient care, guaranteeing same-day appointments and a rapid two-hour response time. This commitment to personalised care has earned widespread praise and reinforces Dr Hawass’s dedication to excellence.

“Our patients deserve the best, and that means offering them not just treatment, but the time and attention to heal. This award is for every person who trusted us with their care. It showcases that we are leading the way in non-surgical treatments, and we won’t stop until we help even more people overcome pain and reclaim their lives,” said Dr Hawass.

In its fifth year, Arthritis VIP has also received a Global Recognition Award from the US and an Innovation Award from the UK, further cementing its international reputation.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit arthritisvip.com.