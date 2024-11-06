CDT Group CEO Dr. Saadoon ISAOGLU Achieves Major Patent in Sustainable Hydrocarbon Treatment

CDT Group has announced that its CEO, Dr. Saadoon ISAOGLU, has successfully registered a groundbreaking patent in hydrocarbon treatment and refining, offering the oil and gas industry an innovative, environmentally sustainable solution.

This new technology provides a comprehensive approach to refining all hydrocarbon waste from refineries, production wells, industrial lines, and ships, enabling the transformation of heavy oil products into high-value, lighter forms.

Dr Saadoon ISAOGLU has a strong history of patent registrations in environmental engineering, with numerous patents across the European Union, Germany, and Turkey. His expertise spans environmentally friendly engineering solutions, including advanced methods for seawater desalination.

This patented technology is set to revolutionise the oil and gas industry by providing a sustainable approach to refining and managing hydrocarbon waste. It addresses pollution from a wide range of sources, including refineries, oil wells, tanks, production facilities, and maritime waste.

The technology uniquely converts all types of heavy oil products into lighter, more valuable forms. Its process involves breaking down long hydrocarbon chains, paraffin and wax bonds, neutralising sulphur, and reducing viscosity to produce cleaner fuel.

Dr ISAOGLU, a renowned environmental expert and CEO of the German CDT Group, has won several prestigious international awards in environmental protection. His influence extends across multiple nations through CDT’s global branches.

As a proponent of environmental preservation, Dr ISAOGLU serves on the German Ministry of Environment and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also holds the role of vice president at the Arab-European Cooperation Council in Munich.

Dr ISAOGLU chairs CDT Energy Systems of Turkey and has developed an advanced marine environmental management system for IMO MARPOL compliance. He is also a member of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Through his work with CDT, Dr ISAOGLU continues to drive significant sustainable advancements across various sectors.