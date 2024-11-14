The Tanning Room Celebrates Success with Four National Awards

Founders Victoria and Simon Hargrave of The Tanning Room are celebrating a remarkable year, topped off by winning four national awards.

At the recent TBE Awards 2024, held at Cumberwell Park in Wiltshire and sponsored by Thrings, The Tanning Room clinched the award in the ‘Going for Growth’ category, sponsored by Milsted Langdon. The event featured entertainment from Bath’s Natural Theatre Company, a motivational talk by Paralympic Judo Champion Chris Hunt Skelley MBE, and a lively celebration atmosphere.

Additionally, The Tanning Room received the ‘Best Small Business – Beauty’, ‘Best Entrepreneur – Beauty’, and ‘Best In Class – Women-Led Business’ awards at the BASA Awards 2024, underscoring their achievements as a leading brand in the beauty sector.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised for our growth journey,” said Simon Hargrave. “Expanding from a team of two to 30 across six stores and three counties has been an incredible journey. Winning this award feels like a validation of our resilience, especially after navigating the challenges of the pandemic.”

Victoria Hargrave shared her pride: “We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come over the past 11 years. At The Tanning Room, we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure our customers are at the forefront of everything we do and receiving the best experience possible. Seeing our customer numbers grow year after year, expanding to new stores, and now having a fantastic team of 35 staff members, it’s rewarding to know we’re not just building a business, but also generating regional employment opportunities. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”

The Tanning Room is set to enhance its facilities across all salons, with a six-figure investment in cutting-edge technology for the self-tan industry. The business has also expanded into self-tanning products with the launch of Beau Bronzage, an award-winning tanning product range.

For more information, visit beaubronzage.co.uk or tanningroom.co.uk.