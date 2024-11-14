OnPrintShop Honoured with Inc. Power Partner Award 2024 for AI-Powered Web-to-Print Innovation

OnPrintShop has once again been recognised with the prestigious Inc. Power Partner Award 2024 in the Cloud Computing / SaaS category for its advanced web-to-print software. The platform’s new AI-powered features are helping print service providers (PSPs) tackle the challenges of manual content creation and image management. With these cutting-edge solutions, OnPrintShop supports growth across a variety of print sectors, from commercial print and trade printing to personalised print services and large-format printing.

In celebrating this achievement, OnPrintShop reaffirms its core mission: building partnerships that drive client success as well as its own. “We are not just growing our own platform—we are deeply invested in the growth of our users. As a team, we take time to understand pain points of customers’ business and deliver solutions tailored to their needs,” said Naimish Patel, VP of Sales at OnPrintShop. This commitment to partnership has been vital in transforming the print industry for clients around the world.

Central to OnPrintShop’s success is its groundbreaking AI-driven technology. With the recent version 11.2 update, the platform now includes AI-powered tools for content and image generation, enabling print businesses to cut content creation time by up to 50%. These features allow PSPs to produce high-quality images, automate product descriptions, and streamline their web-to-print processes, essential for scaling up in today’s competitive market.

The Inc. Power Partner Award evaluation included a detailed assessment of client feedback from around the world. Inc. gathered real-time insights from OnPrintShop’s global users, highlighting how the platform’s innovative SaaS solutions have improved productivity, opened new markets, and boosted revenue. Clients praised OnPrintShop’s powerful features, such as easy-to-launch storefronts, customisable templates, automated order management, and smart pricing calculators.

Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development, reflected on the accolade: “Earning the title of ‘Power Partner’ is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to creating seamless web-to-print experiences. This recognition speaks volumes about our user’s trust in our AI-powered innovations, and it encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for print businesses.”

OnPrintShop’s adaptable SaaS platform serves a wide range of print segments, including commercial, large format, trade printing, and print franchises. Supporting both B2B and B2C workflows, and with over 300 third-party integrations, the platform allows PSPs to manage every aspect of production from a single, user-friendly interface.

OnPrintShop’s all-in-one AI-powered web-to-print solution enables PSPs to streamline every stage of their print workflow—from design to delivery—while cutting operational costs and enhancing customer satisfaction. With these advanced tools, the platform has driven profitable growth for clients in over 50 global markets.

The Inc. Power Partner Award 2024 recognises OnPrintShop’s commitment to helping print service providers succeed through innovative technology, customer-focused solutions, and a resolve to address the print industry’s biggest challenges.