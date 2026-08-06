New novel launches on 11 September 2026, extending the veteran writer’s series of espionage adventures filled with romance, intrigue and supernatural suspense

MILTON KEYNES, UK. August 5th, 2026 – Readers of espionage fiction will have a new adventure to look forward to this autumn as David Dye prepares to publish his fifth novel, Rashi, Compelled by AI. Junior, Possessed by Destiny, on 11 September 2026. The latest instalment continues his established series of romantic spy thrillers while taking the story into a future shaped by artificial intelligence and extraordinary events.

Set in the closing years of the 2030s, the novel weaves together espionage, artificial intelligence, romance and humour before introducing a supernatural dimension. With the world edging towards a Third World War, an elite intelligence team receives guidance from the spirit of a former operative whose mission is to help its leader embrace a greater destiny.

“With Rashi, I wanted to explore the meeting point of artificial intelligence, human courage and destiny. At its heart, the story is about hope, resilience and the choices that define our future.” said David Dye.

Alongside its fast-moving suspense, the novel offers an uplifting perspective on the ways technology, courage and human relationships can triumph during periods of uncertainty.

The publication adds another chapter to Dye’s connected series of thrillers, all of which feature intelligence operations, political intrigue and an unforgettable cast of characters.

A lifelong Londoner and one of the few remaining true Cockneys, David Dye grew up in West Ham within the sound of the original Bow Bells. Now nearing the age of 80, he has completed five novels inspired by his lifelong fascination with espionage, romance and the resilience of the human spirit.

Dye’s career as a novelist began after the death of his wife, when he turned to storytelling as a creative pursuit. Rather than finishing an autobiography, he found inspiration in Anneliese, a woman he met while travelling on business in the Netherlands. Their friendship, which has endured for decades, became the basis for the fictional heroine who appears throughout his novels.

While the books are fictional, Dye says one element comes directly from real life: Anneliese served as an undercover agent for a Western nation. Everything else is left to the imagination of the reader. The following provides an overview of each of Dye’s novels:

Rashi, Compelled by AI. Junior, Possessed by Destiny

Dye’s latest novel is set in a near-future world transformed by artificial intelligence. As geopolitical tensions intensify, a covert intelligence team faces a series of dangerous challenges while receiving unexpected guidance from the Metaphysical Realm. The novel delivers a distinctive blend of futuristic storytelling, romance, humour, suspense and hope.

It’s Your Duty to Die

This political thriller explores a future in which Britain’s democracy is pushed to the brink after an extremist government takes office. With support from hostile foreign interests, the administration introduces authoritarian policies, prompting the newly established European American Intelligence (EAI) organisation to begin a mission to restore stability. Led by Anneliese and her son, Frank Junior, the story combines espionage, romance and humour while reinforcing the importance of protecting democratic values.

New Havana Syndrome!

This suspense-filled thriller follows a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that overwhelm healthcare systems throughout the Western world while a mysterious neurological condition incapacitates senior government officials. Intelligence operative Anneliese leads an elite team as they confront international conspiracies, hostage situations and supernatural forces in a desperate effort to prevent catastrophe.

Anneliese and the Geezer

Serving as the prequel to Cold War, Hot Pursuit, this novel recounts Anneliese’s first undercover assignment after leaving university. Sent to infiltrate an organised crime network during the Cold War, she unexpectedly falls in love with the man she has been ordered to expose, forcing her to decide between her professional responsibilities and her personal feelings.

Cold War, Hot Pursuit

Dye’s debut novel is set in the 1960s and follows a young businessman whose life changes after meeting a woman leading a dangerous double life. Their romance soon becomes entwined with Cold War espionage, leading them into a world of international intrigue, betrayal and survival.

, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart Dye’s latest book, Rashi, Compelled by AI. Junior, Possessed by Destiny, is set to be released on 11th September 2026. It will be available to purchase from major retailers, including Amazon

Demonstrating his commitment to giving back, David Dye has pledged to donate all royalties from his latest book to local Hospice charity

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The release is published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature, with book cover design, and book layout by White Magic Studios.