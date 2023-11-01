A-1 Auto Transport Expands its Footprint with a Brand-New Facility in Port St. Lucie, FL

Port St. Lucie, Florida – A-1 Auto Transport Inc, one of the leading safe and reliable vehicle shipping companies in the United States, is thrilled to announce it has expanded its footprint with a brand-new facility in Port St. Lucie.

Surrounded by rural farmland and natural settings, Port St. Lucie has recently seen rapid growth, with the United States Census Bureau estimating the city’s population has now increased from 88,000 to 201,846 in 2019. With more people moving to the area for its scenic coastal beaches and plethora of outdoor activities, A-1 Auto Transport wanted to offer individuals an all-inclusive and cost-effective vehicle transport option.

From enclosed transport services, such as open-air vehicle shipping that utilizes a multi-auto carrier to efficient international transport and convenient door-to-door shipping that drops a customer’s car directly to their chosen destination, A-1 Auto Transport (www.a1autotransport.com) has the experienced team and industry knowledge to ensure a stress-free move to Port St. Lucie.

“Our staff is committed to offering you the best customer experience,” said A-1 Auto Transport CEO Tony Taylor. “This means we won’t keep your attention for longer than necessary. After discussing the basic details and instructing you on how to prepare for the shipment, we’ll begin the process for a safe and reliable move. If later on you have further questions related to Saint Lucie car transport, please call and ask.”

With over 190 countries served, 2 million plus vehicles transported, and an impressive 97% of customers recommending the company, A-1 Auto Transport proves its reputation as a leading car shipping company and its new facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, continues to provide customers with a plethora of highly-rated vehicle shipping services, including the following:

Open-Air Vehicle Shipping: A popular and cost-effective way to move a vehicle, the open-air shipping service offered by A-1 Auto Transport safely loads a car onto a multi-auto carrier (which can hold over 10 vehicles) before moving it to the chosen destination.

Enclosed Car Transport: With the option of either hard-sided enclosed transport that efficiently protects vehicles from adverse weather conditions, road hazards and is a good precaution for hiding high-end vehicles or soft-sided enclosed car shipping that covers the vehicles in canvas or vinyl and offers lighter protection, this auto transport service provides customers with the best levels of protection at some of the most competitive industry prices.

Terminal-to-Terminal Auto Shipping: The industry standard for transporting a variety of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, boats, and RVs, A-1 Auto Transport’s Terminal-to-Terminal Auto Shipping service offers customers the option to drop off and pick up their vehicle from a depot or terminal. With years of experience in the industry, the transport company maintains terminals in nearly every city in the United States.

Door-to-Door Auto Transport Service: A slightly more expensive option but one that guarantees the most convenience and ease for a customer, A-1 Auto Transport’s Door-to-Door Auto Transport Service picks up the vehicle and drops it off at the chosen location, even without the need for a broker.

Transport of Exotic and Luxury Automobiles: A-1 Auto Transport has a specialist Transport service for Exotic and Luxury Automobiles that contains shipping insurance coverage and effective satellite tracking. Ensuring the utmost care with these luxury vehicles, the company’s service additionally provides air ride suspension that prevents “chucking” for a smoother ride, wall, and floor-mounted brackets for a more secure fit, enclosed transport to protect against damage, drip guards to prevent potential leaks during transit and its team utilizes a hydraulic lift gate for the safest loading and unloading possible.

About A-1 Auto Transport

A-1 Auto Transport is one of the largest US-based worldwide auto shippers and movers in the industry, with offices in major cities across the country. Dedicated to making the process as easy as possible for its customers, the company provides all the information needed, guarantees the best possible price, and works hard to positively impact the communities it works with. Whether customers need vehicle shipping, including cars, trucks, boats, and RVs, to a domestic location or worldwide, A-1 Auto Transport has the expert team and experience to handle it.

