Atkinsons Bullion & Coins Expands into Scotland After £330m Turnover Year

EDINBURGH, UK. October 5th, 2026 – Atkinsons Bullion & Coins has expanded into Scotland with the opening of a new appointment-only service office on George Street, Edinburgh, as part of the company’s wider UK growth plans.

The new office will provide customers across Scotland and the North of England with access to a range of in-person services, including collecting orders, dropping off precious metals to sell, discussing secure storage options and meeting members of the Atkinsons team.

Founded in 1990 by Paul and Keeley Atkinson, Atkinsons began as a single retail jewellery business and has since grown into a major UK online retailer of physical gold and silver coins and bullion. The business recorded turnover of more than £330 million during the 2025/26 financial year.

The Edinburgh office marks an important step in Atkinsons’ wider programme of establishing satellite locations across the UK, giving customers greater access to the company’s services in person.

For co-founder Paul Atkinson, who was born and raised in Scotland, the move has particular significance. “To bring our services to the country of my birth through a business my wife and I created is one of my proudest moments in business,” said Paul Atkinson, co-founder of Atkinsons Bullion & Coins. “We have always wanted to share the knowledge and experience we have built over more than 35 years and give customers the opportunity to speak to us directly about physical precious metals. Opening in Edinburgh allows us to provide that personal service to more customers across Scotland and the North of England.”

The new office is located on George Street, in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. The location was selected for its central position and accessibility, with Edinburgh Waverley Station around a 10-minute walk away and nearby tram links at St Andrew Square and Princes Street.

During the opening week, from 19 to 23 October, Paul and Keeley Atkinson will personally host Meet and Greet appointments at the new Edinburgh office. Customers will be able to use the office to discuss buying and selling physical precious metals, arrange order collections and speak to the team about Atkinsons’ secure storage services