Property Training Academy Lease Options Mastery Returns With Fresh Programme for Aspiring Investors

LIVERPOOL, UK, October 8, 2026: Lease Options Mastery is reintroducing face-to-face property training after a pause lasting more than six months, bringing its educational programme back at a time when alternative investment approaches are attracting attention. The academy, established by property entrepreneur Nicky Greer, is combining its return to live events with expanded property sourcing opportunities, updated training on housing policy and plans to explore potential growth overseas.

The academy staged its first in-person event since the interruption in Heathrow, London, during September and expects to hold another in October. A bootcamp in Liverpool is planned for later in the year, marking the first time in nearly two years that the organisation will deliver training in the North of England.

The suspension of events came amid uncertainty across sections of the property market and wider geopolitical issues that affected the group’s planning. The return to live sessions is intended to give participants renewed opportunities to learn directly from the academy and engage with practical property investment concepts.

Lease Options Mastery, founded by Greer, provides education on lease option agreements as a way of securing contractual control of property ahead of a potential purchase. The approach offers an alternative to more conventional investment methods, which frequently involve substantial deposits and mortgage commitments.

During its three-day bootcamps, the academy teaches participants about finding motivated sellers, sourcing properties outside the mainstream market, interpreting lease option agreements in straightforward terms and identifying potential mistakes before entering into arrangements.

Greer said: “We are pleased to be returning to in-person events and giving people the opportunity to learn and connect over the course of a three-day programme. There remains significant interest in alternative property strategies, particularly from those who may have been excluded by some of the traditional barriers to entry.”

The organisation has recently expanded its sourcing network through an agreement intended to help members identify potential investments below prevailing market values. The company says this development will sit alongside its training services, giving members another avenue through which to explore property opportunities.

Its online programme will also continue, with monthly remote training sessions available to those who cannot participate in person.

International opportunities form another part of the academy’s longer-term plans. Greer has spent the past year assessing potential markets abroad and is now particularly interested in Florida, following consideration of expansion options beyond the Middle East.

“We see potential for the lease option model in a number of overseas markets, and Florida is one area we will continue to explore. It represents an interesting opportunity as we develop our international presence,” Greer said.

Domestically, Greer has welcomed recent government reforms affecting Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMOs). The changes are expected to shorten the period that a home must remain vacant before a local authority can intervene under the relevant framework.

EDMOs provide councils with a mechanism to manage certain empty residential properties and return them to occupation while the owner retains ownership. Those supporting the reforms argue that making intervention possible sooner could help tackle long-term vacancy, improve local neighbourhoods and increase the effective supply of housing.

Greer said: “Reducing the qualifying period for EDMOs from two years to six months has the potential to unlock significant housing stock that would otherwise remain unused. For property investors and local authorities alike, it creates opportunities to bring empty homes back into productive use while helping address local housing demand. It is an area we expect to become increasingly important over the next 12 months.”

In response to these policy developments, Lease Options Mastery has amended parts of its educational programme to cover EDMOs and the possible contribution of property investors to bringing unused housing stock back into circulation.

As its events schedule gathers pace again, the academy will continue to provide practical training while monitoring changes affecting property investment in the UK and overseas. Further events are planned, with the organisation maintaining its focus on people seeking different ways to participate in a demanding housing market.