Better search could be the next priority for organisations using SharePoint

Adepteq research finds continued demand for improved information discovery and user confidence

LONDON, UK. October 5th, 2026 – New research from Adepteq suggests that widespread SharePoint usage does not always translate into an easy user experience. While many employees are using the platform regularly, the research highlights continuing issues around finding information, navigating content and feeling confident that the right documents can be located.

Adepteq’s SharePoint User Experience Report, based on feedback from 110 SharePoint users, found strong levels of day-to-day engagement alongside recurring challenges related to search, information discovery and confidence in finding content.

According to the survey, 81% of respondents use SharePoint daily. 38% experience findability challenges weekly or daily, while 36% say better search would have the biggest impact on their user experience.

60% of respondents describe themselves as confident SharePoint users and 68% trust that documents are stored correctly. 95% identified at least one workplace benefit from an improved SharePoint experience.

While the findings do not represent the experiences of all SharePoint users, they suggest that organisations may be moving beyond adoption-focused initiatives and towards improving the quality of the overall user experience.

For many organisations, SharePoint projects have traditionally focused on adoption through migrations, intranet deployments, governance frameworks and user training.

Adepteq’s research suggests that, for some users, the next opportunity may involve improving the way information is organised, surfaced and discovered.

The survey showed generally positive views of SharePoint’s role in collaboration and document management, although finding information was still identified as a recurring challenge.

As organisations continue to invest in digital workplaces and Microsoft 365 technologies, the findings raise the question of how success should be measured once adoption has been achieved.

“Many organisations have worked hard to encourage adoption and improve engagement with SharePoint,” said Phil Cave, Technical & Digital Transformation Director at Adepteq.

“Our survey suggests that usage alone may not tell the whole story. Respondents highlighted search, findability and confidence as areas where improvements could make a meaningful difference to their day-to-day experience. While this is a relatively small sample, the findings may provide a useful benchmark for organisations reviewing their own SharePoint environments.”

The research aims to contribute to ongoing discussions about the evolving role of SharePoint within modern organisations.

The report examines how users perceive search, navigation, document management and training, offering insights for IT leaders, intranet managers and digital workplace teams seeking to enhance the user experience.

The findings suggest that while adoption remains important, organisations may also benefit from examining how easily employees can find, trust and use the information available to them.

The full SharePoint User Experience Report explores user perspectives on SharePoint adoption, search, confidence, governance and workplace productivity.

Download the report at www.adepteq.com/the-sharepoint-user-experience-report.