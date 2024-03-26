Giant Bicycles UK Unites with Touch Up Paint Factory for Exclusive Paint Collaboration

The UK-based automotive touch up paint specialist, Touch Up Paint Factory, has entered into a collaboration with the Giant Group to develop a bespoke range of touch up paints tailored for the Giant, Liv, and Momentum brand bicycles.

Touch Up Paint Factory UK, a division of Chipex Ltd, has joined forces with Giant Group UK to formulate over 130 unique touch up paints meticulously matched to their colour spectrum.

Chipex & Touch Up Paint Factory are known for producing custom touch up paint solutions for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and commercial vehicles, accessible through their online platforms, and also supply directly to various international car brands. The enterprise’s two main product lines are:

Chipex™: A superior range of quick-drying paint and a patented blending solution.

Touch Up Paint Factory™: A selection of aerosols, and all-in-one paint pens and bottle products.

Johnny Graham, CEO of Chipex Ltd, stated: “Collaborating with Giant Group UK to create an exclusive range of touch up paint products for their bicycle model range was an extremely exciting project in this untapped marketplace, especially given that they are the worlds largest manufacturer of bicycles. Formulating in excess of 130 bespoke colours was a sizable project, in addition to designing and creating a dedicated website pages and databases. Giant Group UK requested that we cater for two of their other bicycle brands Liv and Momentum so as to include the whole range. The colour range is available to purchase through the Touch Up Paint Factory website as aerosols, paint pens and paint bottles.

The partnership with Giant Group UK was driven by several key considerations: